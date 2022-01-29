Wisconsin officially hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

Wisconsin Badgers football has been in the market for a new offensive coordinator since the departure of Joe Rudolph at the beginning of January. Well, after weeks of speculation that Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram would be the Badger's new offensive coordinator Wisconsin finally made it official on Friday afternoon.

Bobby Engram began his career as a player at the Penn State University where he won the first ever Biletnikoff Award in 1994. After that, Engram enjoyed a 14-year playing career in the NFL spending most of his seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. Engram finished his playing career in 2010 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Engram wasted no time after finishing up his playing days and began coaching in 2011 as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. The following year Engram joined Paul Chryst at Pitt where he worked under Chryst for two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Panthers.

After his stint in Pittsburgh, Engram went back to the NFL ranks joining the Baltimore Ravens where he has been ever since. Engram started out as the wide receivers coach in Baltimore and recently transitioned to the tight end coach for the last two seasons. As a coach Engram has worked with some phenomenal players at both the NFL and collegiate level including Tyler Boyd during his record-setting season at Pitt, Steve Smith Sr. and Torrey Smith in Baltimore, as well as All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews most recently.

Engram will now rejoin Chryst as the Badgers offensive coordinator and will look to bring some fresh ideas to Wisconsin football. Engram was a key part of some very successful offensives in the past and will hope to revitalize the Badgers offense with some new schemes. It is unclear whether Engram will call plays, or if Chryst will continue in that role. Overall, Engram’s resume is as good as anyone's and the hire makes a lot of sense for both parties. Engram will not only reunite with Chryst, but he will also now be in the same city as his son Dean who plays cornerback for the Badgers.

With Engram now officially named offensive coordinator many Badger fans will now turn their attention to Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams who has been reported to be interested in Wisconsin. Part of that interest is likely due to Engram’s hiring and the fact that Dean and Williams went to the same high school and we’re reported to be great friends during their time at Gonzaga High School in Maryland. Will Engram’s hiring land the Badgers the top overall player in the transfer portal? We will have to wait and see, but the first key domino is now official.