2023 3-star LB Tyler Jansey commits to Wisconsin

It has been a long time coming, but the Wisconsin Badgers have finally received their first commitment in the 2023 football recruiting class. 3-star ILB Tyler Jansey (Batavia, Ill.) announced on Friday afternoon that he will be continuing his football career in Madison.

The Badgers offered Jansey back in June, but have been talking to him for quite some time. His offer sheet is not impressive with only Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico State, Toledo and Western Michigan the other teams to extend scholarships. Jansey recorded 88 tackles (16 TFL), six sacks, an interception and forced a fumble during his junior year at Batavia which is impressive.

Here is what I had to say after the Badgers offered Jansey last summer:

I don’t know how apt this comparison might be, but Jansey’s tape reminded me a little bit of Chris Orr of Jake Chaney. While Jansey isn’t “short” in the literal sense, he’s an inch or two undersized for a Big Ten linebacker, but is extremely athletic and fast...like Orr and Chaney. Obviously Jansey could still grow in his remaining two years of high school, but he seems like a good under the radar prospect to get in early on.

After watching his junior year highlights I think a lot of what I said still stands up. The 6-foot-1 and 220ish pound linebacker should fit right in for the Badgers when he gets on campus in a year.

Here are some of Jansey’s ratings from various recruiting sites:

On3: 3-star, 86 overall

On3 Consensus: 3-star, 86 overall, No. 530 in the nation, No. 51 LB, No. 8 Illinois

247: 3-star, 86 overall, No. 47 LB, No. 12 Illinois

Rivals: 3-star, 5.6 overall, No. 10 Illinois

Illinois native Tyler Jansey is the first commit for Wisconsin's 2023 class. It's the first time since the 2018 class where the Badgers first commit in a recruiting cycle doesn't come from in-state. The linebacker had 88 tackles, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss last season — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see where the Badgers go next for a ‘23 recruit. They have a number of offers out there but not sure how imminent another commitment is. As far as at inside linebacker, Wisconsin will be extremely selective if they’re going to take another in the class. 3-star Phil Picciotti out of Pennsylvania and 4-star Liona Lefau out of Hawaii are the only other two ILBs that the Badgers have even offered. 4-star Tackett Curtis would most likely play OLB were he to commit to Wisconsin.