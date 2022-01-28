Wisconsin women’s basketball: UW drops game to Nebraska

Following Wisconsin men’s basketball’s win over Nebraska on Thursday afternoon, UW’s women’s team took the floor in Lincoln for the second part of the doubleheader and fell 77-44 to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is one of the better teams in the Big Ten and it is no secret that the Badgers have struggled versus those teams this season. The Cornhuskers outscored UW in every quarter, holding the lead for nearly 38 minutes of game time. Wisconsin’s only lead came in the first quarter at 4-3.

Sydney Hilliard scores 16 and Julie Pospisilova hits 12 but #Badgers fall at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/HMKWOduIn4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 28, 2022

The Badgers played one of their worst games of the year, tying a season low with 44 points and shooting a season low 32.1% from the field. Wisconsin shot an abysmal 3-of-22 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 18 times, something they have worked very hard to improve over the course of the season. One area that they continue to improve in is rebounding. The Badgers grabbed 35 total rebounds including 15 offensive rebounds.

The Badgers were led by juniors Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova. Hilliard scored a team high 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Pospisilova added 12 of her own. Both players grabbed six rebounds. Despite scoring a season-high 24 points versus Penn State, graduate transfer Katie Nelson was held scoreless for the first time as a Badger.

Wisconsin’s lack of depth continues to be exploited. Nebraska received 30 points from their bench and 11 different Cornhuskers put the ball through the hoop. The Badgers received a whopping three bench points and only had five different players score.

Next up, the Badgers head to Minnesota on Sunday before heading home to take on No. 23 Iowa next Thursday night.