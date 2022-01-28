 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: Brad Davison is the new Wisconsin three point king

Plus: the women’s hockey team is on a jam-packed road trip; men’s hockey welcomes No. 4 Michigan to Madison; and GRAPHS!

By Drew Hamm
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Wisconsin Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Unlike many of these charts, you want your team to be in the bottom left and not the top right so...yeah, go Badgers!
  • Speaking of charts! Let’s just get all of the math out of the way early on this beautiful Friday morning. Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and...Wisconsin! The four best teams in the country, we’ve always said this.
  • We talked earlier in the week about Olin Hacker’s impressive time from this past weekend and, well, apparently we weren’t the only ones that noticed.
  • Teams who are thinking about passing on Leo Chenal or Jack Sanborn do so at their own risk tbqh.
  • Not that we needed a reminder, but Frank Kaminsky had one of the best seasons of all time when he was a senior at UW.
  • Cool feature on the wrestling team from WKOW in Madison.
  • Brad Davison is going to find himself near the top of many categories when his career in Madison is finished. Congrats to the new three point king at Wisconsin.
  • Winter conditioning is where teams start their championship run. Hopefully the Badgers have a good few weeks in the gym.
  • UW grad, and former volleyball student manager, Connor Zimmick is now an assistant coach at App. State.
  • Nebraska is a tough out this year and the Badgers couldn’t keep up on Thursday night.
  • Long weekend of hockey for the women’s squad who will play three games in four days on their road trip to Minnesota.
  • Students are finally back in town as the men’s hockey team tries to upset No. 4 Michigan at the Kohl Center.

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Northwestern 70 - Michigan 72
Penn State 57 - Indiana 74
No. 16 Ohio State 75 - Minnesota 64
No. 6 Purdue 83 - Iowa 73

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Rutgers 55 - No. 17 Maryland 72
No. 7 Michigan 77 - No. 22 Ohio State 58
Michigan State 79 - Penn State 58
Minnesota 66 - Purdue 80
Illinois - No. 6 Indiana, postponed

