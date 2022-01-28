B5Q Blogopean Union: Brad Davison is the new Wisconsin three point king

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Unlike many of these charts, you want your team to be in the bottom left and not the top right so...yeah, go Badgers!

Resume vs. Quality: How is your team projected in current bracketology compared to other teams with similar metrics? pic.twitter.com/82ABpFrnVx — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 25, 2022

Speaking of charts! Let’s just get all of the math out of the way early on this beautiful Friday morning. Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and...Wisconsin! The four best teams in the country, we’ve always said this.

Offensive and Defensive Disruption



Putting it all together:

- Clemson has been in a league of their own up front

- Wisconsin, on brand

- GT is worst in the P5 in the trenches. Woof pic.twitter.com/KwvIlreOu1 — Robert Binion (@robert_binion) January 26, 2022

We talked earlier in the week about Olin Hacker’s impressive time from this past weekend and, well, apparently we weren’t the only ones that noticed.

Weekly Awards Alert



Olin Hacker of @BadgerTrackXC is the #B1G Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week!



Named the Athlete of the Meet at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational after winning the premier mile in a time of 3:56.66



https://t.co/iMt7rRqB1D pic.twitter.com/HcylmPbZpe — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) January 26, 2022

Teams who are thinking about passing on Leo Chenal or Jack Sanborn do so at their own risk tbqh.

Only 4 schools in the country produced a pair of players with at least 110 tackles this season



Alabama, Georgia, LSU,



@TJEdwards8 // @JoeTheScho pic.twitter.com/oh1um87XBh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 27, 2022

Not that we needed a reminder, but Frank Kaminsky had one of the best seasons of all time when he was a senior at UW.

Top player in BPR by year at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ



2022 - Drew Timme

2021 - Jalen Suggs

2020 - Xavier Tillman

2019 - Zion Williamson

2018 - Jalen Brunson

2017 - Lonzo Ball

2016 - Denzel Valentine

2015 - Frank Kaminsky

2014 - Jordan Adams

2013 - Cody Zeller

2012 - Anthony Davis — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 27, 2022

Cool feature on the wrestling team from WKOW in Madison.

"We want our guys to get better every time they step on the mat." - Chris Bono (@ChrisBono) who's seeing a major buy-in from the @BadgerWrestling grapplers...



✅ 8-1 overall

✅ 7 ranked individuals

✅ 10th overall ranking in latest @nwcawrestling poll pic.twitter.com/jcCrN4xhTU — Pablo Iglesias (@PabloIglesiasTV) January 27, 2022

Brad Davison is going to find himself near the top of many categories when his career in Madison is finished. Congrats to the new three point king at Wisconsin.

Congratulations to our guy, @braddavi34...



Wisconsin's new all-time leader in 3-pointers! pic.twitter.com/2Uk3JZQi9o — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 27, 2022

Winter conditioning is where teams start their championship run. Hopefully the Badgers have a good few weeks in the gym.

Winter conditioning started this week, and here’s what @BadgerFootball will stare at every day between now and week one. pic.twitter.com/N763j4D9sv — Chris Hall (@ChrisHallUW) January 27, 2022

UW grad, and former volleyball student manager, Connor Zimmick is now an assistant coach at App. State.

We welcome Connor Zimmick to the program as an assistant coach.



➡️ https://t.co/Y7VVObV9VX pic.twitter.com/K9qpfw0Pct — App State Volleyball (@AppStateVB) January 27, 2022

Nebraska is a tough out this year and the Badgers couldn’t keep up on Thursday night.

Sydney Hilliard scores 16 and Julie Pospisilova hits 12 but #Badgers fall at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/HMKWOduIn4 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 28, 2022

Long weekend of hockey for the women’s squad who will play three games in four days on their road trip to Minnesota.

"It's kind of funny, it's like an NHL schedule."



A 5 day road trip with 3 games in 4 days? Let's drop the puck!@BadgerWHockey faces St. Cloud State on Friday & Saturday, then St. Thomas on Monday. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/MKLHdQHJSv — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 28, 2022

Students are finally back in town as the men’s hockey team tries to upset No. 4 Michigan at the Kohl Center.

Hey @CreaseCreatures



Soooo happy to have you back!!! pic.twitter.com/SOjS2rnmkK — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 26, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Northwestern 70 - Michigan 72

Penn State 57 - Indiana 74

No. 16 Ohio State 75 - Minnesota 64

No. 6 Purdue 83 - Iowa 73

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday/Thursday

Rutgers 55 - No. 17 Maryland 72

No. 7 Michigan 77 - No. 22 Ohio State 58

Michigan State 79 - Penn State 58

Minnesota 66 - Purdue 80

Illinois - No. 6 Indiana, postponed