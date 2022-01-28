Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 326: Caleb Williams still on the mind + Nebraska basketball recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got both some football news and some basketball talk to get to as we head into the weekend. To start, we discuss the recent report about the Big Ten possibly dropping the East and West Divisions and what that might mean for Wisconsin football and the rest of the conference.

After that, we look at some recruiting updates before getting into the saga that has been Caleb Williams and Bobby Engram. How confident are we feeling? Well, listen in and you’ll see. To round out the football talk we discuss the depth chart of the inside linebacker room for next year.

In the back half of the show, we recap the latest contest for Wisconsin basketball as the Badgers went to Nebraska and picked up a solid victory in a tune-up game against the Huskers. Enjoy!