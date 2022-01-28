Wisconsin football recruiting: eight more offers sent out

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Since there are so many offers to get to today, these won’t be the same longer breakdowns of each offer but instead, will just have the basics you need to know about each player.

New offers

2023 3-star ATH Moussa Kane out of Blair (Blairstown, N.J.) Academy received an offer from the Badgers. Blair is a boarding school and On3 notes that his home town is New York City. He also has offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Clemson, Oklahoma, Boston College, Ole Miss, Virgina Tech and others.

Kane stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs around 180 pounds. The Badgers are recruiting him as a defensive back according to Evan Flood ($) at Badger247. He is rated as the No. 570 player and No. 26 ATH in the country by the On3 Consensus. He is also listed as the No. 10 player in New Jersey.

2023 unranked ATH Kelton Henderson (Fort Myers, Fla.) out of Lehigh Senior High School received an offer from the Badgers this past week. He also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and South Florida.

You may recognize his high school as it is where current UW ILB Jake Chaney is from and where the 5-star 2023 running back Richard Young, who Wisconsin is recruiting, goes currently. He plays WR, RB and DB for Lehigh so it’ll be interesting to see where Wisconsin sees him at the next level. A lot of his offers have come in this week, so his recruitment is currently blowing up.

2023 3-star LB Phil Picciotti (Perkasie, Pa.) out of Pennridge High School earned an offer from Wisconsin this week. Penn State appears to be the runaway favorite in this recruitment, but Notre Dam, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and basically the entire Big Ten except Ohio State have offered as well.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, Picciotti has ideal size already for a linebacker and would fit in nicely in the middle of Wisconsin’s defense. He is rated as the No. 365 player and No. 36 LB in the country by the On3 Consensus while also being the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania.

2024 unranked DL Deshon Dodson (Philadelphia) out of Neumann Goretti High School received an offer from Ross Kolodziej this week. He has other offers from Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Temple and Texas A&M among others.

Blessed to receive an offer from Wisconsin . #OnWisconsin ❤️ thank you @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/mQQE9eGKIj — deshon dodson (@deshondodson2) January 27, 2022

There isn’t a whole lot of information out there on Dodson yet, but he is 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and weighs around 270 pounds. He took a visit to Rutgers this week after getting an offer from the Scarlet Knights, so maybe they’re the favorite?

2024 unranked CB Braydon Lee (Springdale, Md.) out of Charles H. Flowers High School got an offer from Hank Poteat and the Badgers. Lee also holds offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

Lee is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 165 pounds, which is the height that Poteat seems to be looking for in his cornerbacks moving forward.

2023 3-star (247 only) RB Darius Taylor (Walled Lake, Mich.) out of Walled Lake Western High School has an offer on the table from the Badgers. Taylor also has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt, Syracuse and many others.

Taylor is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 185 pounds. As a junior, he rushed 136 times for 1,379 yards with 621 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns according to a post from Evan Flood ($).

2024 WR Peter Gonzalez (Pittsburgh) out Central Catholic High School has an offer from Wisconsin too. According to Rivals he has offers from the Badgers, Penn State and Eastern Kentucky.

He is 6-foot-2 and around 185 pounds and according to his Hudl tape he caught 11 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns last season.

2024 WR Tyseer Denmark (Philadelphia) out of Roman Catholic High School is the last (maybe???) player to receive an offer from the Badgers this week. Denmark also has offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

Extremely Grateful to receive an offer from The University of Wisconsin! @CoachWhitted @RomanCatholicHC pic.twitter.com/1lk8G226Dr — tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) January 28, 2022

Denmark is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180ish pounds. Roman Catholic’s gym for JV basketball didn’t have three point lines that went all the way to the corner and made me step out of bounds once in a game. I’ll never forgive them! #analysis