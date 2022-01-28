Wisconsin volleyball: Boston College MB/OPP Gabby McCaa transfers to UW

On Wednesday night, the incomparable @CVBTransfers announced that Boston College middle blocker and opposite side hitter Gabby McCaa will be coming to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. McCaa will have, potentially, two years of eligibility remaining.

Here are some quick facts about McCaa before we dive into some stats:

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

High school: St. Louis Park High School

Club team: Northern Lights, Burnsville, Minn.

Height: 6-foot-3

Position: middle blocker/opposite

Now, before we move on, it’s important to note that Boston College isn’t exactly a volleyball powerhouse. They’ve had four winning seasons in their last 20 and one in their last 10. Last season, McCaa led team in blocks and blocks per set at 117 and 0.98 and tied for second on the team with 26 service aces. She hit .256 with 87 kills, averaging 0.73 per set as well.

McCaa is the second transfer to join the Badgers this offseason, along with Caroline Crawford from Kansas. Wisconsin will be looking to defend their national title with a bit of a new lineup as legends Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes have moved on.