Wisconsin men’s basketball: Tyler Wahl’s status unknown for Nebraska game

Less than 24 hours before the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team is scheduled to tip-off against Nebraska, the Badgers are unsure if junior Tyler Wahl will be ready to return to the court.

Wahl, who has started all 17 games he has played in this season, suffered an ankle injury late in UW’s win over Northwestern. Although he was able to play the remainder of the game, Wahl was sidelined for the Michigan State game last Friday.

Head coach Greg Gard says forward Tyler Wahl is still TBD for Thursday at Nebraska. The junior missed Friday's loss against Michigan State with an ankle injury. #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 25, 2022

In that contest, head coach Greg Gard turned to sophomore forward Ben Carlson in the starting lineup, who despite contributing solid minutes, does not bring nearly the same skill set to the floor as Wahl does. Over his last four games, Wahl has elevated his game to a new level, averaging 17.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting nearly 70% in those games.

During the Michigan State game, Wahl was seen sitting on the sideline in a walking boot. It was reported that Wahl has since removed the walking boot.

#badgers just finished practice. Tyler Wahl not wearing a boot today. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) January 25, 2022

“He’s done a little more each day, but we don’t know yet where it’ll be yet on Thursday,” Gard said.

It sounds like Wahl will be a game-time decision and his playing status will depend entirely on how his ankle feels tomorrow. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM CT on Thursday afternoon, live on Big Ten Network.