Wisconsin football: transfers in since 2000 explored

The Wisconsin Badgers have been very active in the transfer portal this off-season. Since the end of the season, Wisconsin has added five players, including three players the past week, and rumors of more potentially on the way.

Given all of the movement in the portal, I looked back at outgoing transfers from Wisconsin since 2000 over the weekend. While the Badgers have had 83 players leave the program via transfer over the past two decades, the vast majority did not go on to make massive waves at their next stop. Only Shelby Harris, who left due to legal trouble, was drafted after transferring out, though Jack Coan could possibly be a late-round pick this year. Additionally, the majority of the players dropped down a level to play for the Group of 5, FCS, or DII/DIII level.

Conversely, Wisconsin has done remarkably well with incoming transfers. The Badgers have had some of their top players come from transfers since 2000, including some of the most respected faces of the program. Given the impressive list of players below, I think it is safe to say that transfer movements have been wildly successful in favor of the Badgers, and the transfer portal should be viewed as a net positive moving forward as well if history is any indication.

There have been plenty of incoming transfers that did not work (Kellen Jones anyone), or that did not have historical careers like the players to come, but the Badgers have been very picky in the portal and have traditionally found success. Given the influx of transfers coming in this off-season, it will be interesting to see if any of them can have a similar impact to some of the notable transfers to date.

Top players

JJ Watt

JJ Watt took an interesting transfer path by leaving a full scholarship with Central Michigan to walk on with Wisconsin. Well, luckily for the Badgers he did. Not only did Watt go on to have a stellar two-year college career, but he has also been one of the best defensive players in the NFL for the past decade. I think at this point we all know the story.

Russell Wilson

The Russell Wilson experience only lasted one year, but he engineered one of the best offenses in program history. After a successful few seasons with NC State, Wilson transferred to UW and led the Badgers to a Big Ten Championship. Wilson has since gone on to be a Super Bowl Champion quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks.

Brian Calhoun

After spending his first two seasons with Colorado, Brian Calhoun decided to transfer back closer to home for his junior season. After sitting out one year due to transfer rules, the Oak Creek product put up over 2200 total yards of total offense and 24 total touchdowns in his lone season with the Badgers. He went on to be a third-round pick in the NFL Draft but had a career-ending ACL injury that derailed his time with the Detroit Lions.

Ryan Ramczyk

Like Brian Calhoun and Russell Wilson, Ryan Ramczyk only played one season with the Badgers, but his impact was felt right away. The former UW-Stevens Point lineman was recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and went on to be a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Maragos

Like Watt, Chris Maragos walked on with the Badgers after spending his first season in the MAC with Western Michigan. Maragos went on to become a two-year starter in the late 2000s and eventually had a successful NFL career as well.

Alex Lewis

Coming from the JUCO ranks, Alex Lewis was a multi-year starter for the Badgers that went on to be a fifth round pick by the Lions. He is best remembered for his 6.5 sack performance against Purdue.

Honorable mention:

Nick Nelson —> transferred in from Hawaii, Nelson was a lockdown corner for Wisconsin and also handled punt returns in 2017. He was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders.