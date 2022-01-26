B5Q Blogopean Union: trying to think about anything other than Caleb Williams in cardinal and white

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Wisconsin track and field teams are ranked highly in the region after the first rankings release of the year.

First @USTFCCCA rankings are out!! Badger women are ranked 3rd in the Great Lakes Region and men's team is ranked 6th pic.twitter.com/1eEBkmu2W9 — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) January 25, 2022

Don’t 100% know what a “futures contract” is, but this sounds good for Green Bay native Cole Van Lanen. (If you want to learn what a futures contract is, here’s a good link, but it’s basically an offseason practice squad contract so teams can start building up their 90-man roster before training camp.)

Former #Badgers OL Cole Van Lanen among 10 players signed to a futures contract by #Packers. — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) January 25, 2022

Another Badger will be in Beijing for the Olympics. Congratulations to Ben Street for keeping UW’s streak (since 1976) of having a men’s hockey player in the Olympics alive!

The highest honor in sport



Ben Street is a 2022 Canadian Olympian#2006NCAAChamp



https://t.co/TOBFN4iYMm pic.twitter.com/5GfSg908E1 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 25, 2022

Badgers legend Sydney Hilley will be continuing her volleyball career overseas in Istanbul. The announcement from the official VakıfBank Sports Club team account says that she will “temporarily attend our training to create time for Cansu Ozbay’s recovery process and to maintain our high-level training efficiency.” I don’t exactly know what that means and it sounds like she isn’t actually on the team (???) but maybe there is something lost in translation?

Another Badger voyages across the ocean to pursue her volleyball dreams!



Congratulations, @sydneyhilley! You've always steered us in the right direction, no doubt you'll do the same in Turkey.@VakifBankSK is going to love you in their gym pic.twitter.com/OaTmRnAQ25 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 25, 2022

Get out and support the women’s basketball team! They are playing some inspired ball recently!

#Badgers fans are the best! Thank you for your energetic support on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/eS9zPYYUJc — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 25, 2022

The second semester has officially started at UW and the football team is back in the weight room for winter conditioning.

The Wisconsin volleyball team continues to be the only bipartisan supported topic in the country.

The @UWBadgers women's volleyball team is in the Wisconsin Senate chamber to be commended for their 2021 national championship victory pic.twitter.com/CDxRebv9al — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) January 25, 2022

After being swept by Minnesota this past weekend, the Badgers fell into a tie for third in the USCHO rankings. It has been a long time since they’ve been that low in the poll.

The #Badgers women's hockey team has been ranked 1st or 2nd in the last 113 in-season USCHO polls (i.e., not the preseason or post-Frozen Four). Is today the day that streak, dating to March 2016, ends?



Wisconsin fell to fourth in the RPI and PWR after being swept at Minnesota. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) January 24, 2022

Dean Hamiti keeps on moving up in the InterMat rankings. The Badgers are also No. 10 in the Coaches Poll, the sixth Big Ten team there. In exciting non-Wisconsin news, No. 1 Penn State will wrestle No. 2 Iowa on Friday. Both squads are undefeated and have a bunch of national title contenders on their respective rosters. Should be an absolute banger.

InterMat rankings are out and we have seven Badgers ranked this week



#️⃣7️⃣ Austin Gomez - 149

#️⃣7️⃣ Dean Hamiti - 165

#️⃣8️⃣ Eric Barnett - 125

#️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ Trent Hillger - 285

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Braxton Amos - 197

#️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Andrew McNally - 174

#️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Garrett Model - 157 pic.twitter.com/sK8Nq5pZPd — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 26, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 10 Michigan State 55 - No. 24 Illinois 56

Maryland 68 - Rutgers 60

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

Purdue 66 - No. 8 Michigan 79

No. 23 Iowa 107 - Penn State 79