Caleb Williams Hot Stove Thread

Look, we don’t know if this is going to happen. We don’t really think this is going to happen...but what if it does?

Former 5-star QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma) is the top rated quarterback and player in the transfer portal this year and there have been rumblings for weeks that Wisconsin maybe, kinda, sorta, might be on his list of possible destinations. Well, those rumblings are loud as hell now and there may actually be something to them.

Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land quarterback Caleb Williams, per On3's @HamiltonESPN.



According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Williams is the top-rated quarterback and prospect available.



Williams threw for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interception, adding 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns over 11 appearances last season before opting to transfer after the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley to USC. The Trojans, and also LSU, have long been considered the two favorites to land Williams, but apparently Paul Chryst has been working his Dad Magic.

If Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator, that would just be another mark in the “UW column” for Williams as he attended high school with Bobby’s son, Dean Engram current Wisconsin cornerback. According to that On3 report, the NFL is more important to Williams than NIL and Bobby Engram’s current job is...working for the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL.

Let’s get that hot stove piping!