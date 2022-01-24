Wisconsin men’s basketball: after falling to MSU, UW drops out of the top-ten

Following a week that saw the Wisconsin Badgers split a pair of Big Ten contests, winning on the road at Northwestern and losing at home to No. 10 Michigan State, Wisconsin men’s hoops (15-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) dropped three spots in this week’s AP Poll.

There is no doubt in my mind that the absence of Tyler Wahl played a big factor in Friday night’s outcome, as well as the rankings. Outside of the Ohio State road loss, the Badgers are yet to lose a game at full strength. One could make the argument that given the COVID-19 issues within the program at the time, the Badgers should get a pass for that game as well.

This week, the Badgers are ranked as the No. 11 team in the country.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP rankings:

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini

Iowa and Indiana are receiving votes

For the first time in program history, Auburn is ranked as the top team in the country. At 18-1, Bruce Pearl has the Tigers firing on all cylinders and has turned Auburn into a...basketball school? Students camped outside of Auburn Arena overnight in tents for a crack at tickets to their win over Kentucky this past weekend. Quite the sight.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor and Kansas round out the top five.

Marquette enters the AP Poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 22. The more the Golden Eagles win, the better it is for the Badgers. UW blew out their in-state rival at the Kohl Center on Dec. 4, and that win is slowly looking better and better.

The Badgers do not play this week until Thursday (due to the game against Nebraska being rescheduled), which is very good news for Tyler Wahl and his ankle. On Thursday, UW matches up with Nebraska in Lincoln, set to start at 4 PM CT...great timing for the working folk and students who will be in class. Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center on Sunday to face Minnesota at noon. Both games can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.