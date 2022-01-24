Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 325: Wisconsin football coaching rumors + Michigan State recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got both some football news and some basketball to discuss. To start, we recap what was a pretty ugly performance from Wisconsin basketball against Michigan State Friday evening. What stood out in that contest to lead to a tough loss for the Badgers? We take a look.

In the second half of the show, we’ve got some football to discuss as the rumors in regards to some important staff positions continue to fly. To start, we talk about former inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad returning to the offensive line room to take over as offensive line coach once again. After that, we discuss the report claiming Wisconsin has targeted Bobby Engram as their top choice for offensive coordinator. In our conversation we talk about his background, the impact he’ll bring, and what it could mean for the rest of the coaching staff. To finish the show we discuss some depth charts looking at the outside linebacker room and the special team's room.