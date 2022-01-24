B5Q Blogopean Union: shoutout to the women’s basketball team, again, for picking up another win

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference

Olin Hacker is fast.

Olin Hacker just won the mile with a personal best time of 3:56.66. Not only did he break the facility record, but his time also sits as Wisconsin's second-fastest indoor time and he is ranked 5th nationally in the event. What. A. Race. pic.twitter.com/tBbsPog6sh — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) January 22, 2022

Johnny Davis is doing it for all of us! What a nice young man.

"Every time I put on that jersey and see Wisconsin across my chest I know I'm doing it for all the people in the state"@JohnnyDavis joined ESPN's Countdown to College Gameday this morning to talk Badger Basketball pic.twitter.com/ZhwADaWUDS — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2022

Former Badger Dylan Holloway is finally healthy again and ready to hit the ice. His first game in 10 months was on Saturday and he recorded two assists for the Bakersfield Condors in a win. Here is a good post ($) from The Athletic talking to Holloway.

Coach Tipp also announces that prospect Dylan Holloway has been medically cleared & is expected to get some games in with the @Condors soon. pic.twitter.com/5Mf0IWjUUr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 20, 2022

If Holloway makes it on to the Oilers roster later this year, he’ll be the No. 16 Wisconsin alum to suit up in the bigs.

Most NHLers this season by school

24 - Minnesota

23 - North Dakota

19 - Boston University, Boston College, Michigan

15 - Wisconsin

13 - Notre Dame

12 - Denver, Minnesota Duluth

11 - Miami, St. Cloud State, Harvard, UMass https://t.co/u82CRiWonF — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) January 21, 2022

You may have seen these on Friday, but the first coaches rankings came out for wrestling and the Badgers have nine wrestlers ranked.

We've been waiting for these ... @NCAAWrestling Coaches Rankings are out and we've got NINE Badgers earning notice ‼️ pic.twitter.com/R2k6V7Moc8 — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 21, 2022

The Badgers had an up and down weekend as a team on the mat, beating No. 17 Purdue on the road but losing to No. 13 Nebraska at home on Friday. Freshman Dean Hamiti won both of his matches over the weekend and is undefeated at 16-0 and has now 14 of those matches with bonus-point victories, including four tech falls and five pins.

No. 8 Hillger finishes the win for @BadgerWrestling!



Badgers win 23-12 in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/axeZgAnWts — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 23, 2022

I’ll be honest with y’all, I don’t really know the ins and outs of volleyball recruiting, but these 2022 rankings came out from Prep Dig and I figured I’d check them out. Ella Wrobel, who is coming to Madison, is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country. What I was surprised to find out is that the No. 1 prospect in the country, Mckenna Wucherer, is from Brookfield and will be going to Minnesota. There were actually 10 players from the state in the top-200 rankings and, obviously, none of them are coming to Madison. The Badgers are certainly at the level where they can recruit nationally (and internationally) but I wonder if there is a feeling of missing out on in-state talent, especially when it is as highly ranked as Wucherer.

The Badgers showed out for alumni weekend, earning their second Big Ten win. It’s cool to see these older highlights and see how packed the games were for women’s hoops. Just shows what Marisa Moseley and the team are working towards.

Having so many alumnae back at the Kohl Center today, and recognizing them at halftime, made the victory even more special.



Plus, we added @TamaraCoach's name to the Legend's Walk at the Kohl Center. pic.twitter.com/jxLyXmf9yw — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 24, 2022

The Badgers equaled their 2020-21 overall win total with five victories and their Big Ten win total with two. It was also Wisconsin’s fourth double-figure victory this season.

If you missed it, the Badgers and Huskers will not be playing on Tuesday, but instead on Thursday. Of note, the women’s team is ALSO playing Nebraska on Thursday and it will ALSO be on Big Ten Network. Nice little doubleheader!

Badgers got swept by Penn State in dominating fashion. Rough weekend for the entire hockey program.

7-2 Penn State don’t text — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 23, 2022

Men’s basketball results from the weekend

No. 17 Illinois 65 - Maryland 81

Rutgers 65 - Minnesota 68

Penn State 51 - Iowa 68

Northwestern 60 - No. 4 Purdue 80

Michigan 80 - Indiana 62

Nebraska - No. 19 Ohio State, postponed

Women’s basketball results from the weekend

Northwestern 59 - No. 12 Maryland 87

Illinois 56 - No. 25 Iowa 82

Ohio State 80 - Rutgers 71

Minnesota 71 - Michigan State 74