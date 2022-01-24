B5Q Blogopean Union: shoutout to the women’s basketball team, again, for picking up another win

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- Olin Hacker is fast.
Olin Hacker just won the mile with a personal best time of 3:56.66. Not only did he break the facility record, but his time also sits as Wisconsin's second-fastest indoor time and he is ranked 5th nationally in the event. What. A. Race. pic.twitter.com/tBbsPog6sh— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) January 22, 2022
- Johnny Davis is doing it for all of us! What a nice young man.
"Every time I put on that jersey and see Wisconsin across my chest I know I'm doing it for all the people in the state"@JohnnyDavis joined ESPN's Countdown to College Gameday this morning to talk Badger Basketball pic.twitter.com/ZhwADaWUDS— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2022
- Former Badger Dylan Holloway is finally healthy again and ready to hit the ice. His first game in 10 months was on Saturday and he recorded two assists for the Bakersfield Condors in a win. Here is a good post ($) from The Athletic talking to Holloway.
Coach Tipp also announces that prospect Dylan Holloway has been medically cleared & is expected to get some games in with the @Condors soon. pic.twitter.com/5Mf0IWjUUr— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 20, 2022
- If Holloway makes it on to the Oilers roster later this year, he’ll be the No. 16 Wisconsin alum to suit up in the bigs.
Most NHLers this season by school— Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) January 21, 2022
24 - Minnesota
23 - North Dakota
19 - Boston University, Boston College, Michigan
15 - Wisconsin
13 - Notre Dame
12 - Denver, Minnesota Duluth
11 - Miami, St. Cloud State, Harvard, UMass https://t.co/u82CRiWonF
- You may have seen these on Friday, but the first coaches rankings came out for wrestling and the Badgers have nine wrestlers ranked.
We've been waiting for these ... @NCAAWrestling Coaches Rankings are out and we've got NINE Badgers earning notice ‼️ pic.twitter.com/R2k6V7Moc8— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 21, 2022
- The Badgers had an up and down weekend as a team on the mat, beating No. 17 Purdue on the road but losing to No. 13 Nebraska at home on Friday. Freshman Dean Hamiti won both of his matches over the weekend and is undefeated at 16-0 and has now 14 of those matches with bonus-point victories, including four tech falls and five pins.
No. 8 Hillger finishes the win for @BadgerWrestling!— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 23, 2022
Badgers win 23-12 in West Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/axeZgAnWts
- I’ll be honest with y’all, I don’t really know the ins and outs of volleyball recruiting, but these 2022 rankings came out from Prep Dig and I figured I’d check them out. Ella Wrobel, who is coming to Madison, is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country. What I was surprised to find out is that the No. 1 prospect in the country, Mckenna Wucherer, is from Brookfield and will be going to Minnesota. There were actually 10 players from the state in the top-200 rankings and, obviously, none of them are coming to Madison. The Badgers are certainly at the level where they can recruit nationally (and internationally) but I wonder if there is a feeling of missing out on in-state talent, especially when it is as highly ranked as Wucherer.
- The Badgers showed out for alumni weekend, earning their second Big Ten win. It’s cool to see these older highlights and see how packed the games were for women’s hoops. Just shows what Marisa Moseley and the team are working towards.
Having so many alumnae back at the Kohl Center today, and recognizing them at halftime, made the victory even more special.— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 24, 2022
Plus, we added @TamaraCoach's name to the Legend's Walk at the Kohl Center. pic.twitter.com/jxLyXmf9yw
The Badgers equaled their 2020-21 overall win total with five victories and their Big Ten win total with two. It was also Wisconsin’s fourth double-figure victory this season.
- If you missed it, the Badgers and Huskers will not be playing on Tuesday, but instead on Thursday. Of note, the women’s team is ALSO playing Nebraska on Thursday and it will ALSO be on Big Ten Network. Nice little doubleheader!
Schedule Update pic.twitter.com/nZsmDnHqGe— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2022
- Badgers got swept by Penn State in dominating fashion. Rough weekend for the entire hockey program.
7-2 Penn State don’t text— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 23, 2022
- Losing to Michigan State in basketball always stings, but losing to them so they get sole possession of first place in the conference stings even worse.
- I didn’t want to subject anyone here to writing about this series, so here’s a recap of Penn State’s bludgeoning of Wisconsin in men’s hockey.
- Here’s Nebraska’s recap of their wrestling win over UW.
- Will Ohio State men’s basketball ever play again?!?!?
- Michigan men’s hoops pounded Indiana this weekend. Are the Wolverines rounding into form finally?
- Rutgers men’s basketball lost to an extremely shorthanded Minnesota team. Seriously shorthanded: the Gophers had seven players play...three played all 40 minutes and two played 37.
- Maryland women’s basketball had been struggling (meaning they had lost a couple of games) recently and bounced back big time in blowing out Northwestern and Veronica Burton.
Men’s basketball results from the weekend
No. 17 Illinois 65 - Maryland 81
Rutgers 65 - Minnesota 68
Penn State 51 - Iowa 68
Northwestern 60 - No. 4 Purdue 80
Michigan 80 - Indiana 62
Nebraska - No. 19 Ohio State, postponed
Women’s basketball results from the weekend
Northwestern 59 - No. 12 Maryland 87
Illinois 56 - No. 25 Iowa 82
Ohio State 80 - Rutgers 71
Minnesota 71 - Michigan State 74
