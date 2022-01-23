Wisconsin women’s basketball: UW dominated by Michigan on Thursday night

Following the first conference win of the Marisa Moseley era, the Wisconsin women’s hoops team (4-13 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) traveled to Ann Arbor, Mich. to take on the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten). The last time these teams played, the Badgers scored a season high 81 points and despite the loss, played a complete 40 minutes, playing their best basketball in the fourth quarter.

Thursday night was the complete opposite of that.

Scoring struggles stymie the #Badgers at No. 8 Michigan. pic.twitter.com/l3zY4SlLDC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 21, 2022

UW scored a season low in points, falling 83-44. Wisconsin lost every major statistical battle and frankly did not have enough firepower to compete with one of the elite programs in the Big Ten.

Michigan shot 53.6% from the field, nearly 20% better than Wisconsin’s 33.3% mark. It was not a friendly night for UW on the boards, as they were out rebounded 43-19, allowing the Wolverines to grab 15 offensive rebounds. When you lose the battle down low, chances are you’re going to lose the game as well.

The game slipped away in the second quarter, where the Badgers were outscored 25-5. Simply put, it was UW’s worst quarter of the season and it came at a terrible time. Throughout the first quarter, the Badgers kept it close, leading 10-9 following a Katie Nelson three-pointer halfway through the quarter.

Michigan went on a run to end the first and carried all of that momentum into the second quarter. To call the second quarter anything other than a massacre would be inaccurate journalism. By the time it was over, Michigan led by 27 points. Michigan’s depth was on full display in the quarter, as no individual player took over, but saw six players score, four of which scored multiple times.

The Badgers were unable to build any type of momentum and climb back into the game at any point. After winning their first Big Ten game and being on the highest of highs, this game will be looked at as a low point for UW.

Sydney Hilliard was the only double-digit scorer for the Badgers. She scored 13 points on 5-10 shooting and added five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Julie Pospisilova was unable to continue her long streak of double-digit scoring games, as she struggled from the field, shooting 3-12 and only scoring seven points.

Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon to take on Penn State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM CT.