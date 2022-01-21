B5Q Blogopean Union: the volleyball team has been codified as amazing by Congress

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

Following up our discussion from Thursday, UW acted quickly and appropriately in banning the racist fan from the Northwestern game.

#Badgers sports should be a place where everyone feels welcome.



The racist behavior displayed at Tuesday’s game with @NorthwesternU is totally unacceptable and has no place at @UWBadgers events.



Read more from Chris McIntosh and I:https://t.co/vinL0SVuIg — Becky Blank (@BeckyBlank) January 20, 2022

Men’s hockey goalie Jared Moe has been having a solid season and is on the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

Six #B1GHockey standouts were named to the 2021-22 Mike Richter Award Watch List!



➡️ https://t.co/uItAqyPm8p pic.twitter.com/aVqFwV1CwJ — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 20, 2022

Speaking of good goalies, Kennedy Blair was added to the National Goalie of the Year watch list as well.

Congrats to @kennedyyblair who was named to the National Goalie of the Year Watch List for the second-straight year! #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/t9rdHBbX7C — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 20, 2022

Johnny Davis was named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team. “It’s hard to remember a player who delivered a more dramatic leap in production from one year to the next. Davis joined a veteran team last season and so averaged only 24 minutes and six shots per game. As a sophomore, he has increased his scoring average by nearly 216 percent. He was ranked the No. 164 player in the 2020 recruiting class and now is one of the five best players in college basketball and a possible NBA Draft lottery pick. His game against Purdue and its dynamic sophomore wing, Jaden Ivey, might have been the single best performance by any college player in the 2021-22 season. Geez, what happened to the other 163 guys?”

If you missed it yesterday, Wisconsin has a new, uh, old offensive line coach. Bob Bostad will be reassuming control of the big fellas up front after coaching the inside linebackers for the last few years.

Recent recruiting talent for Bob Bostad to work with on the OL:

5⭐️ OT Logan Brown

4⭐️ OC Joe Tippmann

4⭐️ OG Jack Nelson

4⭐️ OT Trey Wedig

5⭐️ OT Nolan Rucci

4⭐️ OT Riley Mahlman

4⭐️ OG JP Benzschawel

4⭐️ OT Joe Brunner#Badgers — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) January 20, 2022

Melvin Gordon will be looking for a new contract this offseason. My sources are telling me that the Miami Dolphins are a potential landing spot.

Bro I get more shade than anyone in the league hands down. I know Nfl teams know what's up.... but come on man !!! pic.twitter.com/d3QzYDM3Gt — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 20, 2022

The men’s hoops team is having a great season. They are also an extremely volatile team, as shown by this graph from friend of the blog Evan Miyakawa. If you’ve watched the Badgers over the last, well, two decades, you know that they are prone to going five-plus minutes without scoring but this year’s team is just as likely to go on a big scoring run themselves!

Introducing a new scoring metric: Tracking double digit scoring runs in games (10-0 or better) over the course of the season.



Here's the landscape of the top 75 teams in terms of runs scored and runs conceded pic.twitter.com/tPvOWo4x6r — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 20, 2022

This is worthwhile way to spend eight minutes of your time today. Former Badger FB Alec Ingold, and his family, shares his adoption story with NFL Films. My dad, also a Wisconsin native, was adopted too and when I sent this to him he responded with a nice message about sending it to his sister (my aunt, who was adopted with my dad) and then noted that Ingold was wearing a Packers t-shirt as a toddler. Truly locked in for the game against the 49ers this weekend.

It’s been a blessing to share my adoption story and identity struggles with @NFLFilms.



I hope y’all can take the time to check this video out and have a real conversation with someone close to you today.



pic.twitter.com/k1zjpJjD5b — Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) January 20, 2022

Badgers got absolutely waxed by Michigan on Thursday night.

Scoring struggles stymie the #Badgers at No. 8 Michigan. pic.twitter.com/l3zY4SlLDC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 21, 2022

Is Kelly Sheffield the only thing that will receive bipartisan support in D.C.? People are asking. Cool that UW alum, and CNN chief congressional corespondent, Manu Raju was able to report on this.

Men’s basketball results from Thursday

No. 4 Purdue 65 - Indiana 68

Women’s basketball results from Thursday

No. 12 Maryland 89 - Ohio State 95

Penn State 63 - Northwestern 59

Purdue 89 - Illinois 67

No. 25 Iowa 105 - Minnesota 49

Rutgers - Nebraska, postponed