Wisconsin football recruiting: UW adds former Kentucky CB Cedrick Dort via transfer portal, per report

Per a report from Evan Flood at Badger247, the Wisconsin Badgers have added another defensive back to the roster via the transfer portal. Cedrick Dort, Jr. is a grad transfer from the University of Kentucky who will add another veteran presence in the defensive backfield for Jim Leonhard’s defense.

BREAKING: Former Kentucky cornerback Cedrick Dort has committed to the #Badgers, @Badger247 has learned.



Fifth off-season addition from the transfer portal for Paul Chrysthttps://t.co/LKoydehdDK @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/vlIZmugY5g — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 20, 2022

Flood reports that he has reached out to Dort and hasn’t received confirmation on the transfer, but the official Wisconsin football Instagram account follows Dort, as does the official account of Jake Kocorowski. No real reason to mention Jake outside of we love our former boss.

A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the 5-foot-11 and 182 pound cornerback joins the UW defense with one year of eligibility remaining. Coming out of Dwyer High School, the 3-star prospect had an offer from Wisconsin, among many others.

Cedrick Dort and open-field tackles, like peas and carrots. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 25, 2021

Dort recorded 19 tackles last season and has played in 43 career games at UK while making 51 stops, defended seven passes and forcing one fumble.

With the addition of Dort, along with Justin Clark of Toledo and Jay Shaw out of UCLA, the Badgers have a lot more experience on the back end of the defense now after losing starters Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams.

Lowest completion % allowed at outside CB in 2019:



1. Cedrick Dort Jr, UK - 30%

2. Caleb Farley, VA Tech - 33%

3. Vincent Gray, UM - 34% pic.twitter.com/ZoEzK7Wc7b — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) July 6, 2020

We will update this post once there is confirmation from Dort on his intentions, but for now it looks like another quality add via the transfer portal from Paul Chryst and crew.