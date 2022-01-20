 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin football recruiting: UW adds former Kentucky CB Cedrick Dort via transfer portal, per report

Dort is now the third defensive back that the Badgers have added from the portal this offseason.

By Drew Hamm
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 New Mexico State at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per a report from Evan Flood at Badger247, the Wisconsin Badgers have added another defensive back to the roster via the transfer portal. Cedrick Dort, Jr. is a grad transfer from the University of Kentucky who will add another veteran presence in the defensive backfield for Jim Leonhard’s defense.

Flood reports that he has reached out to Dort and hasn’t received confirmation on the transfer, but the official Wisconsin football Instagram account follows Dort, as does the official account of Jake Kocorowski. No real reason to mention Jake outside of we love our former boss.

A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the 5-foot-11 and 182 pound cornerback joins the UW defense with one year of eligibility remaining. Coming out of Dwyer High School, the 3-star prospect had an offer from Wisconsin, among many others.

Dort recorded 19 tackles last season and has played in 43 career games at UK while making 51 stops, defended seven passes and forcing one fumble.

With the addition of Dort, along with Justin Clark of Toledo and Jay Shaw out of UCLA, the Badgers have a lot more experience on the back end of the defense now after losing starters Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams.

We will update this post once there is confirmation from Dort on his intentions, but for now it looks like another quality add via the transfer portal from Paul Chryst and crew.

