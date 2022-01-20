Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 324: Transfer Portal Pick Ups + Northwestern Recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to as both Wisconsin football and Men’s basketball had busy weeks. To start, we talk about some news regarding the offensive coordinator position at Wisconsin which is officially open for applications. After that, we breakdown the Badger's latest pick-ups in the transfer portal as Wisconsin picked a cornerback from both UCLA and Kentucky as well as a wideout from UCLA. What sort of impact will they have next Fall? We discuss. (Editor’s note: this podcast was recorded before news of Cedrick Dort transferring was reported.)

In the latter half of the show, we get into some basketball talk and recap the Badgers latest road victory over Northwestern. In our conversation, we talk about a strong performance from the backcourt, another solid shooting night, and more. To finish things off we preview Wisconsin’s upcoming contest against Michigan State as the two battle for the top of the Big Ten standings.