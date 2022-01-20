B5Q Blogopean Union: happy birthday to former 17-year old Braelon Allen

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

After a huge victory on Sunday over the No. 4 wrestler in his weight class, Garrett Model is the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week and the USA Wrestler of the Week.

Model upset No.4 Brayton Lee of Minnesota by a 10-5 decision to help the Badgers take down the Gophers for the first time in over a decade

Fun to see the moment when coach Chris Bono told him in front of the whole team.

If Johnny Davis’ sophomore season ends the same way that Carmelo Anthony’s freshman one did, I think we’d all be pretty happy with that.

-scored 300+ points

-grabbed 100+ rebounds

-dished out 30+ assists

-made 20+ threes

-blocked 10+ shots



The last Division I player to reach all of those marks over his first 15 career starts was Carmelo Anthony in 2002-03.

When will Jonathan Taylor send B5Q a Louis bag?

JT made sure to take care of his guys.

Cool breakdown of the men’s hockey power play that is starting to click on all cylinders.

UW came through on the man-advantage to reach its power play's goals for the weekend. A pair of victories followed.

Two other Badgers will be in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. Friend of the blog Todd Milewski has a cool article about Sis Paulsen and Nate LaPoint being the equipment managers for USA Hockey.

"Being able to be there is going to be high intensity and it'll be some pressure, but it'll be good."

Border Battle in Minneapolis this weekend. Always must-see-TV.

It's Border Battle week.



"Every time you get to play the Gophers it's going to be a great day" - @maddieposick

It's Border Battle week.

That's all that needs to be said.

It is Braelon Allen’s birthday. He is no longer 17. The horror!

Ricky Williams: 0

Herschel Walker: 0

Barry Sanders: 0

Jonathan Taylor: 0



Braelon Allen: 1268, 6.8ypc, 12TD.

I know not all of you follow @B5Q on Twitter, although you should because we’re amazing, but something was brought to me attention on Wednesday afternoon. A reporter in Chicago reposted a TikTok that a fan at the Northwestern/Wisconsin men’s basketball team took. I’m not going to link to it here, but in the video a man cheering for Wisconsin is shown talking trash to the NU student section and then he uses his hands to make his eyes narrow. As I’m sure you can guess, the racist gesture was made at an Asian student in the student section. The Wisconsin fan was eventually kicked out of the game and made the gesture again as he was leaving.

It was a disgusting and offensive act and I know every fan base has assholes, but I will not abide racist assholes supporting Wisconsin athletics in any way. We tweeted about it the official UW athletics account responded saying they did not approve and the like. It was the correct thing for them to say and I hope they go further and ask Northwestern who this man is so that he can be banned from attending any Wisconsin events in the future.

This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events.

One thing that was mildly heartening in all this was the fact that so many Wisconsin fans spoke out forcefully against this asshole’s actions. I know most fans are good and just want to go to games and support their teams. Even Iowa fans! But despite most UW fans being good and decent people, it requires them to speak out when they see something wrong and I’m grateful that so many did, even if it was just online.

So, yeah, I guess my main point is...don’t be a dick and especially don’t be a racist dick.

As I was finishing writing this, this link came across my timeline from WKOW. “University spokesperson Meredith McGlone said UW is aware of the incident and are pursuing ‘appropriate action.’”

Rutgers-Iowa, tied with 2 seconds left, ended up being decided by this foul on Keegan Murray. Rutgers in the bonus. Ron Harper Jr hit both for the win.

Men’s basketball results from Wednesday

Iowa 46 - Rutgers 48

Minnesota - Penn State, postponed

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday

Michigan State - No. 6 Indiana, postponed