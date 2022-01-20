Bracketology Report: Badgers climb in latest release

Last week we started our annual Bracketology report back up and we saw our Wisconsin Badgers sitting on the 4-seed line. In our opinion, it felt a little disrespectful that the Badgers weren’t higher given their hot start to the season. Clearly, Joe Lunardi read our piece and took note as this week the Badgers have found a higher line after back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Northwestern.

In Joe Lunardi’s latest release the Badgers come in as a 3-seed in the Midwest Region. The projection shows Wisconsin playing the 14-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Oh, what a matchup that would be. The winner of that game would take on the winner of the 6/11 matchup between USC and Creighton. Overall, that seeding would be great for Wisconsin as they’d get their first two games at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

For the first time in Joe Lunardi's projections, the Big Ten has been surpassed by another conference in terms of teams, as the Big 12 now shows eight teams in the dance while the Big Ten shows seven. Leading the way for the Big Ten is once again Purdue which is still a head-scratcher considering Wisconsin has a similar resume and won head to head, but I digress.

After Purdue comes Illinois and Wisconsin who are both listed as 3-seeds. Next up is Michigan State who currently sits as a 4-seed. Ohio State currently sits as a 5-seed, while Iowa comes in as a 7-seed and Indiana a 9-seed. The rest of the Big Ten has some work to do, as all other teams are out of the dance according to Lunardi.

Overall, the Badgers sit in a great spot at this point in the season. Being listed as a 3-seed and getting to play in the comfort of your home state would be a great way to start the NCAA tournament. However, it will be interesting to see just how much further this group can climb.

It's very reasonable that Wisconsin could climb their way up to a 2-seed line with a win over Michigan State on Friday. If they were able to do that they’d get through a tough gauntlet of games unscathed before taking on some lesser conference opponents in Minnesota and Nebraska. How far will the Badgers climb? Time will tell!