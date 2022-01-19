B5Q Blogopean Union: is Johnny Davis your player of the year?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

That’s right.

Johnny Davis has a business-like 27 points.



National Player of the Year. Full stop. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 19, 2022

All five starters in double figures against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Another B1G TEAM W on the road!



• @JohnnyDavis - 27 points

• @ChuckyHepburn - 14 points

• @tjwahl01 - 14 points

• @braddavi34 - 13 points

• @steven_crowl - 10 points



Top Plays from tonight's win! pic.twitter.com/uoYpD6fjw5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 19, 2022

Four (!!!) Badgers wrestlers are now ranked in the top-ten of their respective weight classes.

InterMat rankings are OUT and we have EIGHT Badgers ranked again this week



The team continues to climb with the Badgers now being ranked #7 for duals by InterMat and #8 by the NWCA poll, but we wouldn’t expect anything less pic.twitter.com/QSLge0YkLG — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 19, 2022

After a successful weekend sweep of Michigan State, Mathieu De St. Phalle was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored three goals in the two games, including the game-winner on Saturday night.

Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:



⭐️ @umichhockey F Matty Beniers

⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY F Quinn Preston

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @BadgerMHockey F Mathieu De St. Phalle



For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/zlXIJsXetA pic.twitter.com/YKVuUCy4sS — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 18, 2022

Another top-five matchup awaits the Badgers this weekend when they travel north to take on the Gophers in Minneapolis.

@USCHO DI Women's Poll



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Northeastern

4. Quinnipiac

5. Minnesota

6. Colgate

7. Clarkson

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Harvard

10. Yale#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/0wtieVR0G8 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 17, 2022

It looks like Dana Rettke is starting to settle in to her new Italian home.

The Wisconsin softball program announced Tuesday that Kayla Konwent, the first-ever player in school history to be named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year, will be rejoining the program for the 2022 season. This is big news for the softball team, who is now two days into preseason practice, and looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Learn more about Kayla Konwent rejoining the #Badgers this season!https://t.co/yhLDothSpp — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) January 18, 2022

A couple of changes to the women’s hoops schedule after the COVID postponements from earlier this year.

Get out your calendars.



A couple of updates to the #Badgers' schedule.



Full Details: https://t.co/jc5uyYfAKi pic.twitter.com/xGIYVh4oj8 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 18, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 4 Purdue 96 - No. 17 Illinois 88, 2OT

Indiana 78 - Nebraska 71

IUPUI 37 - No. 19 Ohio State 83

Maryland 64 - Michigan 83

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

no games