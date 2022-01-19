 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: is Johnny Davis your player of the year?

Plus: Kayla Konwent is back for the softball team; women’s hockey STILL No. 1; four wrestlers are ranked in the top-ten for their weight class

By Drew Hamm
Wisconsin v Northwestern Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • That’s right.
  • All five starters in double figures against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
  • Four (!!!) Badgers wrestlers are now ranked in the top-ten of their respective weight classes.
  • After a successful weekend sweep of Michigan State, Mathieu De St. Phalle was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored three goals in the two games, including the game-winner on Saturday night.
  • Another top-five matchup awaits the Badgers this weekend when they travel north to take on the Gophers in Minneapolis.
  • It looks like Dana Rettke is starting to settle in to her new Italian home.
  • The Wisconsin softball program announced Tuesday that Kayla Konwent, the first-ever player in school history to be named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year, will be rejoining the program for the 2022 season. This is big news for the softball team, who is now two days into preseason practice, and looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament.
  • A couple of changes to the women’s hoops schedule after the COVID postponements from earlier this year.

Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

No. 4 Purdue 96 - No. 17 Illinois 88, 2OT
Indiana 78 - Nebraska 71
IUPUI 37 - No. 19 Ohio State 83
Maryland 64 - Michigan 83

Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday

no games

