B5Q Blogopean Union: is Johnny Davis your player of the year?

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
Johnny Davis has a business-like 27 points.— Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) January 19, 2022
National Player of the Year. Full stop.
- All five starters in double figures against the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Another B1G TEAM W on the road!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 19, 2022
Top Plays from tonight's win! pic.twitter.com/uoYpD6fjw5
- Four (!!!) Badgers wrestlers are now ranked in the top-ten of their respective weight classes.
InterMat rankings are OUT and we have EIGHT Badgers ranked again this week— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 19, 2022
The team continues to climb with the Badgers now being ranked #7 for duals by InterMat and #8 by the NWCA poll, but we wouldn’t expect anything less pic.twitter.com/QSLge0YkLG
- After a successful weekend sweep of Michigan State, Mathieu De St. Phalle was named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. He scored three goals in the two games, including the game-winner on Saturday night.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 18, 2022
⭐️ @umichhockey F Matty Beniers
⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY F Quinn Preston
⭐️⭐️⭐️ @BadgerMHockey F Mathieu De St. Phalle
For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/zlXIJsXetA pic.twitter.com/YKVuUCy4sS
- Another top-five matchup awaits the Badgers this weekend when they travel north to take on the Gophers in Minneapolis.
@USCHO DI Women's Poll— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 17, 2022
1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio State
3. Northeastern
4. Quinnipiac
5. Minnesota
6. Colgate
7. Clarkson
8. Minnesota Duluth
9. Harvard
10. Yale#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/0wtieVR0G8
- It looks like Dana Rettke is starting to settle in to her new Italian home.
— Vero Volley Monza (@VeroVolleyMonza) January 17, 2022
, @dana_rettke! #VV #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Vc5KUtCzMB
- The Wisconsin softball program announced Tuesday that Kayla Konwent, the first-ever player in school history to be named a first-team All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year, will be rejoining the program for the 2022 season. This is big news for the softball team, who is now two days into preseason practice, and looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament.
Learn more about Kayla Konwent rejoining the #Badgers this season!https://t.co/yhLDothSpp— Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) January 18, 2022
- A couple of changes to the women’s hoops schedule after the COVID postponements from earlier this year.
Get out your calendars.— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 18, 2022
A couple of updates to the #Badgers' schedule.
Full Details: https://t.co/jc5uyYfAKi pic.twitter.com/xGIYVh4oj8
- Maryland women’s hoops was considered the Big Ten favorite (and a strong Final Four contender) at the beginning of the season, but they just got waxed by Michigan.
- Michigan State adds a transfer CB from Georgia whose last name is Speed. Sounds like a good move.
- There has been some...news out of Iowa’s football program this week.
- Penn State/Minnesota men’s hoops is postponed due to COVID.
- Former Florida State QB Chuba Purdy joins Nebraska. That’s the second transfer quarterback that the Huskers have signed this offseason. Should be an interesting competition in Lincoln this spring/fall.
- Grades for Purdue’s men’s hoops after their double OT win against Illinois.
- Ohio State fans...want Jim Harbaugh to stay?
- Losing to Wisconsin has sent Rutgers women’s basketball into an existential spiral about turnovers.
- Inside NU’s reaction to their loss to Wisconsin.
Men’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
No. 4 Purdue 96 - No. 17 Illinois 88, 2OT
Indiana 78 - Nebraska 71
IUPUI 37 - No. 19 Ohio State 83
Maryland 64 - Michigan 83
Women’s basketball results from Monday/Tuesday
no games
