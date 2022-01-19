 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Badgers in the NFL: Wild Card Weekend

T.J. Watt scores a touchdown against the Chiefs, Rob Havenstein, David Edwards and the Rams get a win, and T.J. Edwards suffers an injury.

By Kevin O'Connell
  • T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt did all he could do to give the Steelers a chance to shock the Chiefs at Arrowhead on Sunday night, but it just wasn’t enough. The presumed Defensive Player of the Year finished with three total tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits, a pass defended and a fumble recovery touchdown in the Steelers’ loss.
  • T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards played 48% of defensive snaps and had six total tackles before leaving Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a forearm injury. The good news is the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious and he should be ready for offseason workouts.
  • Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran played notched two total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Steelers’ loss to the Chiefs.
  • Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): Loudermilk was on the field for 32% of defensive snaps and finished with three total tackles in Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday.
  • Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): Havenstein started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Rams’ Monday night win over the Cardinals.
  • David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards got the start at left guard and played all 60 offensive snaps in the Rams’ win.
  • Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 100% of offensive snaps in Dallas’ home loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
  • Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement saw action on 72% of special teams snaps but recorded no tackles in the Cowboys’ loss.
  • Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 24 total snaps (two offensive, 22 special teams) and had two solo tackles in the Steelers’ blowout loss to the Chiefs.

