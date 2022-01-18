Wisconsin football recruiting: Paul Chryst travels to Louisiana

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

Coaches heading south

One of the top-rated players in the entire 2023 class is 4-star LB Tackett Curtis (Many, La.). According to the 247 Composite, he is ranked as the No. 64 player and No. 5 linebacker in the whole country. OLB coach Bobby April has been recruiting Curtis as hard as anyone in the country and earlier this week, he brought head coach Paul Chryst down to Louisiana with him.

We appreciate Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst and LBs coach @CoachAprilUW for flying down to Many and visiting our school today. We appreciate them recruiting our guys. #ManyMade #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/mVhOaQyJHT — Jess Curtis (@coach_jcurtis) January 17, 2022

I can’t 100% remember, but I think this is April’s fourth visit to see Curtis in Louisiana and his efforts are clearly working. Despite having offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M...you get the point, the Badgers are very high on the list for Curtis.

Early enrollees are in the house

With the second semester starting up for Wisconsin students a handful of new students are worth noting. QB Myles Burkett, LB Aidan Vaughan and DL Curt Neal all tweeted out their new lockers as they arrived on campus ready to join winter conditioning.

Michigan football recruiting update

After recently releasing a top-seven list that included Wisconsin, 2023 4-star TE Andrew Rappleyea (Milton, Mass.) picked Michigan. The Badgers should still be able to find a quality tight end in the ‘23 class but it’s always a bummer to lose a highly rated prospect to a conference rival.