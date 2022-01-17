Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW now in the top-10 of most recent AP Poll

Your Wisconsin Badgers (14-2 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) just can’t stop moving up the AP rankings. After a week where they only played one game, a dominant win over a ranked Ohio State team, the Badgers moved into the top-10 for the first time this season.

The Badgers are tied for the most Quad 1 wins in the country, with five, and have a combined nine Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, which in my cursory look appears to be the most in the country. This team is fun AND good. You really do love to see it.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP rankings:

Gonzaga is back at No. 1 in the polls, after Baylor suffered two straight losses and dropped to No. 5, while Auburn moved up to No. 2, followed by No. 3 Arizona. Loyola (Chicago) and UConn are the two newcomers to the polls this week while Alabama and Seton Hall dropped out.

The Badgers travel to play a scrappy Northwestern team, coming off a win over Michigan State, in Evanston, Ill. on Tuesday and then return home to play the No. 14 Spartans on Friday night at a, hopefully, rowdy as hell Kohl Center.