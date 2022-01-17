Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 323: Caleb Williams/Offensive Coordinator Rumors + 2021 Football Awards

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot of football to discuss to help get your week started. First, we talk about the latest news surrounding Wisconsin’s early enrollees. After that, we dive into the rumor mill surrounding former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and his possible interest in coming to Wisconsin. That leads us into some conversation about the Badgers possibly hiring a new offensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

In the back half of the show, we put a bow on the college football season by handing out our awards for the 2021 Wisconsin football season. In our conversation, we hand out offensive and defensive MVP awards, Most Improved, Game of the Year, Play of the Year, and much more. Give it a listen!