B5Q Blogopean Union: yes, we’ve seen the rumors too! No, we don’t know anything.

We will have a recap of the game up later, but it is DEFINITELY worth mentioning more than once: the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team won a conference game! The Badgers scrapped and clawed their way to a win at Rutgers on Sunday and, quite frankly, that’s a huge accomplishment for Marisa Moseley’s squad in her first year at the helm.

Dana Rettke has landed in Italy!

If any of you are heading south for the men’s hoops game on Tuesday, here is some important info about attending events at Northwestern.

Heads up for Badger fans planning to join us Tuesday at Northwestern:



All guests of Welsh-Ryan Arena ages five and older are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of the eventhttps://t.co/2kA69sdPix — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 16, 2022

The Steelers may have gotten plastered on Sunday night, but it was through no fault of T.J. Watt who scored the first touchdown of the game.

YOU KNOW WATT IT IS!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ea8D3V31UJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 17, 2022

Abby Roque and Team USA are ready to kick some ass at the Olympics.

The country is starting to take notice of the UW wrestling team.

No. 10 @BadgerWrestling beats No. 14 Minnesota, 21-15, first road win over Gophers since 2010-11 — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) January 16, 2022

Badgers softball starts in just under a month!

We're ready to get underway in less than a month!



Check out our 2022 schedule!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/B8mZrQ3y8K — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) January 11, 2022

So, as usual, I will respect the sanctity of the paywall...but there is starting to be enough rumblings outside the paywall about Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams and Wisconsin that it is worth mentioning.

Rapaiz, e esses relatos de que o Caleb Williams tá interessado em Wisconsin e pode visitar a universidade semana que vem



Impossível um negócio mais aleatório do que isso — Wisconsin Badgers Brasil (@BadgersBrasil) January 17, 2022

You can search on Twitter and find more rumors about this, but the one thing I’ll say is that while there is definitely SOMETHING here, I wouldn’t have anyone start writing up a commitment post yet. It would be really cool for the Badgers to get him on campus at least and, for what it’s worth, we have reached out to Williams about his intentions.

Men’s basketball results from Saturday/Sunday

Northwestern 64 - No. 10 Michigan State 62

Rutgers 70 - Maryland 59

Penn State 56 - No. 16 Ohio State

Iowa 81 - Minnesota 71

Women’s basketball results from Saturday/Sunday

Ohio State 83 - Minnesota 75

No. 6 Indiana 73 - Purdue 68, OT

No. 11 Michigan 69 - No. 8 Maryland 49

Northwestern 46 - Michigan State 65

Illinois 72 - Penn State 90

Nebraska 83 - Iowa 93