B5Q Blogopean Union: the UW Athletic Department had an excellent fall season

- A couple of former Badgers football players have new coaching jobs. Congrats to Jay Valai and Keelon Brookins on their new gigs at Oklahoma and Kent State (where former Badger Sean Lewis is the head coach) respectively.
Venables completes coaching staff with the hiring of @JayValai!— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 12, 2022
Source: Kent State is hiring Keelon Brookins from Northern Iowa as the new cornerback coach.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 14, 2022
- Pretty good fall season for the Wisconsin athletic department. Wisconsin completed the fall season with 339.50 points overall, led by performances from volleyball’s national championship (1st/100 points), women’s soccer (9th/64), men’s cross country (11th/66), women’s cross country (12th/64.5) and football (26th/45).
Not too shabby, Badgers ...— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) January 13, 2022
4th in the nation among ALL Division I athletics programs in the @LDirectorsCup Fall standings
to @BadgerVB, @BadgerWSoccer, @BadgerTrackXC and @BadgerFootball for our top-5 finish pic.twitter.com/tw9CMo7uxo
BYU leads the fall standings with 368 points. Notre Dame (360), Michigan (354) and Penn State (298) round out the top five programs. Joining Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State among Big Ten schools, Minnesota is next closest (243) at 13th among the top 15.
- Kansas transfer MB Caroline Crawford is now officially a Badger.
January 13, 2022
- Do the Badgers have a legit claim to a No. 1 or No. 2 seed if the NCAA Tournament started this weekend?
Quad 1 wins: https://t.co/hriy9hpEod pic.twitter.com/Bp66gO07vZ— Bart T rvik (@totally_t_bomb) January 14, 2022
- DL Matt Henningsen is on the East Team in the Shrine Bowl while LB Jack Sanborn is on the West Team. If you were wondering why two teammates were on different sides here, Owen has the answer.
Teams are selected by scheme— Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) January 14, 2022
East is a 3-4 scheme
West is a 4-3 scheme
Settling players up to play their best in front of NFL personnel as opposed to fitting a square peg in a round hole. #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas https://t.co/8mkn1FaQxI
- Two former Badgers made the NFL First Team All-Pro, EDGE T.J. Watt and RB Jonathan Taylor. They also, even more notably, were two of five unanimous selections.
A total of five players were unanimous selections as AP First Team All-Pros:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2022
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp
- Packers WR Davante Adams
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
- Steelers edge T.J. Wat
- Rams DT Aaron Donald
- We saw this coming*, Gard!
We had Greg Gard of @BadgerMBB on AFTER DARK, and we had to ask: Did he know how good Johnny Davis was going to end up being?— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2022
"I'd be lying if I said I saw this type of a season coming."
See the full exclusive interview here: https://t.co/dzUAhzprHQ pic.twitter.com/vPfRvYyn8w
*we did not see this coming
- The Badgers ran the Spartans off the ice on Friday night, winning 5-2 at the Kohl Center.
Top plays from a B1G 5-2 win at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/sPxjuAwbLw— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 15, 2022
- Iowa All-American C Tyler Linderbaum is declaring for the NFL Draft.
- Michigan State athletic department signs deal with Caesars Sportsbook.
- No. 14 Minnesota beat No. 15 Nebraska in a tight wrestling duel. No. 17 Rutgers beat No. 15 Illinois too.
- Have any Northwestern men’s hoops bench players made a compelling case for a starting role?
- We just watched Ohio State men’s basketball play. Do you think that OSU freshman PG Malaki Branham could go pro after this season?
- A shorthanded, recovering from COVID pause Michigan men’s hoops team returned to the floor on Friday night and lost at Illinois.
- An inside look at Maryland’s women’s basketball team, one of the best in the conference and country, through associate head coach Karen Blair.
- With no NHL players going to the Olympics this year, the USA team is chock full of college players. The Gophers have four representatives wearing the red, white and blue in Beijing.
Men’s basketball results from Thursday/Friday
Indiana 74 - Iowa 83
Nebraska 65 - No. 7 Purdue 92
Michigan 53 - No. 25 Illinois 68
Women’s basketball results from Thursday
Nebraska 65 - No. 6 Indiana 72
No. 11 Michigan 74 - Penn State 57
Iowa 79 - Purdue 66
Rutgers 63 - Northwestern 68
