 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: the UW Athletic Department had an excellent fall season

New, 2 comments

Plus: former Badgers keeping moving up the football coaching ranks; the men’s hockey team spanks the Spartans; and JT23 and T.J. Watt are unanimously great.

By Drew Hamm
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • A couple of former Badgers football players have new coaching jobs. Congrats to Jay Valai and Keelon Brookins on their new gigs at Oklahoma and Kent State (where former Badger Sean Lewis is the head coach) respectively.
  • Pretty good fall season for the Wisconsin athletic department. Wisconsin completed the fall season with 339.50 points overall, led by performances from volleyball’s national championship (1st/100 points), women’s soccer (9th/64), men’s cross country (11th/66), women’s cross country (12th/64.5) and football (26th/45).

BYU leads the fall standings with 368 points. Notre Dame (360), Michigan (354) and Penn State (298) round out the top five programs. Joining Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State among Big Ten schools, Minnesota is next closest (243) at 13th among the top 15.

  • Kansas transfer MB Caroline Crawford is now officially a Badger.
  • Do the Badgers have a legit claim to a No. 1 or No. 2 seed if the NCAA Tournament started this weekend?
  • DL Matt Henningsen is on the East Team in the Shrine Bowl while LB Jack Sanborn is on the West Team. If you were wondering why two teammates were on different sides here, Owen has the answer.
  • Two former Badgers made the NFL First Team All-Pro, EDGE T.J. Watt and RB Jonathan Taylor. They also, even more notably, were two of five unanimous selections.
  • We saw this coming*, Gard!

*we did not see this coming

  • The Badgers ran the Spartans off the ice on Friday night, winning 5-2 at the Kohl Center.

Men’s basketball results from Thursday/Friday

Indiana 74 - Iowa 83
Nebraska 65 - No. 7 Purdue 92
Michigan 53 - No. 25 Illinois 68

Women’s basketball results from Thursday

Nebraska 65 - No. 6 Indiana 72
No. 11 Michigan 74 - Penn State 57
Iowa 79 - Purdue 66
Rutgers 63 - Northwestern 68

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...