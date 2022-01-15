B5Q Blogopean Union: the UW Athletic Department had an excellent fall season

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

A couple of former Badgers football players have new coaching jobs. Congrats to Jay Valai and Keelon Brookins on their new gigs at Oklahoma and Kent State (where former Badger Sean Lewis is the head coach) respectively.

Source: Kent State is hiring Keelon Brookins from Northern Iowa as the new cornerback coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 14, 2022

Pretty good fall season for the Wisconsin athletic department. Wisconsin completed the fall season with 339.50 points overall, led by performances from volleyball’s national championship (1st/100 points), women’s soccer (9th/64), men’s cross country (11th/66), women’s cross country (12th/64.5) and football (26th/45).

Not too shabby, Badgers ...



4th in the nation among ALL Division I athletics programs in the @LDirectorsCup Fall standings

https://t.co/89B81uhyy7



to @BadgerVB, @BadgerWSoccer, @BadgerTrackXC and @BadgerFootball for our top-5 finish pic.twitter.com/tw9CMo7uxo — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) January 13, 2022

BYU leads the fall standings with 368 points. Notre Dame (360), Michigan (354) and Penn State (298) round out the top five programs. Joining Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State among Big Ten schools, Minnesota is next closest (243) at 13th among the top 15.

Kansas transfer MB Caroline Crawford is now officially a Badger.

Do the Badgers have a legit claim to a No. 1 or No. 2 seed if the NCAA Tournament started this weekend?

DL Matt Henningsen is on the East Team in the Shrine Bowl while LB Jack Sanborn is on the West Team. If you were wondering why two teammates were on different sides here, Owen has the answer.

Teams are selected by scheme



East is a 3-4 scheme

West is a 4-3 scheme



Settling players up to play their best in front of NFL personnel as opposed to fitting a square peg in a round hole. #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas https://t.co/8mkn1FaQxI — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) January 14, 2022

Two former Badgers made the NFL First Team All-Pro, EDGE T.J. Watt and RB Jonathan Taylor. They also, even more notably, were two of five unanimous selections.

A total of five players were unanimous selections as AP First Team All-Pros:



- Rams WR Cooper Kupp

- Packers WR Davante Adams

- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

- Steelers edge T.J. Wat

- Rams DT Aaron Donald — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2022

We saw this coming*, Gard!

We had Greg Gard of @BadgerMBB on AFTER DARK, and we had to ask: Did he know how good Johnny Davis was going to end up being?



"I'd be lying if I said I saw this type of a season coming."



See the full exclusive interview here: https://t.co/dzUAhzprHQ pic.twitter.com/vPfRvYyn8w — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 14, 2022

*we did not see this coming

The Badgers ran the Spartans off the ice on Friday night, winning 5-2 at the Kohl Center.

Top plays from a B1G 5-2 win at the Kohl Center pic.twitter.com/sPxjuAwbLw — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 15, 2022

Men’s basketball results from Thursday/Friday

Indiana 74 - Iowa 83

Nebraska 65 - No. 7 Purdue 92

Michigan 53 - No. 25 Illinois 68

Women’s basketball results from Thursday

Nebraska 65 - No. 6 Indiana 72

No. 11 Michigan 74 - Penn State 57

Iowa 79 - Purdue 66

Rutgers 63 - Northwestern 68