Wisconsin recruiting: 2022 SG commit Connor Essegian sets scoring record

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

2,000 points is a lot of points

2022 3-star SG commit Connor Essegian recently set the Noble County scoring record and is now sitting at 2,007 career points. He scored 28 points on Tuesday night in the game between Angola and Essegian’s school, Central Noble.

Grow up dreaming of this. Extremely blessed for the situation I am in today pic.twitter.com/FudhBB56FX — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) January 12, 2022

“It’s a pretty neat accomplishment,” Cougars head coach John Bodey said. “The kid has worked his tail off to become one of the best shooters in the state and just to be rewarded with some of the accomplishments he’s getting this year, it’s pretty special.”

For the first time in Noble County history, we have a 2,000 point scorer! @CEssegian has made history! What a game! What a career for the future @BadgerMBB!!



The 2nd ever NECC basketball player to reach 2,000 points!



Congrats to Connor! pic.twitter.com/v1dwInTkQ9 — SuperSam (@SamTheManFrick) January 12, 2022

Official visits

Toledo grad transfer cornerback Justin Clark is taking his official visit to Madison this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will bring a large dose of veteran leadership to a cornerback’s group that lost both of their starters from last season.

Women’s hoops commits earning McD’s honors