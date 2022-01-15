 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wisconsin recruiting: 2022 SG commit Connor Essegian sets scoring record

New, 5 comments

Plus: transfer CB Justin Clark takes official visit to Madison and two 2022 women’s hoops recruits are McDonald’s All-American nominees.

By Drew Hamm
Indiana v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!

2,000 points is a lot of points

  • 2022 3-star SG commit Connor Essegian recently set the Noble County scoring record and is now sitting at 2,007 career points. He scored 28 points on Tuesday night in the game between Angola and Essegian’s school, Central Noble.

“It’s a pretty neat accomplishment,” Cougars head coach John Bodey said. “The kid has worked his tail off to become one of the best shooters in the state and just to be rewarded with some of the accomplishments he’s getting this year, it’s pretty special.”

Official visits

  • Toledo grad transfer cornerback Justin Clark is taking his official visit to Madison this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will bring a large dose of veteran leadership to a cornerback’s group that lost both of their starters from last season.

Women’s hoops commits earning McD’s honors

  • 2022 women’s basketball commits 4-star G Lily Krahn (Prairie du Chien) and 4-star F Savannah White (Minneapolis) are among the nominees to make the McDonald’s All-American Game this March. This is a great honor for these two and it’ll be exciting to see if either of them make the final team which is announced at the end of January.

