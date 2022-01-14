Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 322: Scary Alvarez Interview with Dana Rettke + Wisconsin Hoops Recap

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a loaded show to send you into the weekend. To start, we talk about the latest news regarding Keeanu Benton and then discuss the updated schedule for Wisconsin football in 2022. After that, we recap Wisconsin basketball’s huge revenge victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. In our talk, we discuss the dominating play of Tyler Wahl and the Badger's hot shooting hand leading them to victory.

In the back half of the show, we have a treat for you guys like the one and only Scary Alvarez interviews Wisconsin Icon Dana Rettke. In their conversation, they talk about the Badgers winning a National Title, Dana’s favorite tight end in Wisconsin football history, and much, MUCH more. You all will greatly enjoy this interview! Be sure to give Scary a follow for more great and hilarious Twitter content.