Wisconsin men’s basketball: Badgers get sweet revenge against Ohio State

MADISON — Riding a five-game winning streak, the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers men’s (14-2 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) basketball team was back in action Thursday night against No. 16 Ohio State. The Badgers fell to the Buckeyes by 18 in Columbus the first time the two teams met back in December but in the rematch, Wisconsin would win by 10.

No. 13 Wisconsin takes down No. 16 Ohio State in the Kohl Center 78-68.



Davison --> 24 pts

Wahl --> ALLLLL The STATS — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 14, 2022

Early on, the Badgers would take a 10-5 lead into the first media timeout thanks to three-pointers by Steven Crowl and Johnny Davis, as well as some solid defense on the other end. Three straight Ohio State turnovers and some continued hot shooting by the Badgers would allow Wisconsin’s lead to balloon to 11 over the next few minutes.

By the next media timeout, the Wisconsin advantage was nine points as the Badgers were shooting 57% and had seven points off turnovers nearing the midpoint of the first half. The two teams would go back and forth leading into the timeout, but a Brad Davison three-pointer and some Davis free throws would push the Wisconsin lead to 13 with 7:15 left in the first stanza.

Ohio State big man E.J. Liddell would pick up his second foul with just under six minutes remaining in the half, but Ohio State would manage to trim the UW lead to 10 with 2:30 to go. Tyler Wahl would continue to add to his impressive night with a beautiful reverse layup to ultimately help guide the Badgers to a 13-point edge at half.

Halftime from the Kohl Center.



UW up 40-27 against No. 16 Ohio State.



Tyler Wahl is leading the way with 12 pts, 6 reb, 5 assists, and 2 steals. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) January 14, 2022

In the opening moments of the second half, Ohio State was able to get Liddell going a little bit more as the Buckeyes trimmed the lead to 10 at the first media timeout. However, back-to-back buckets by Davis would provide a quick response to the mini-run by OSU.

By the 11-minute mark, the Badgers would find themselves up 56-42 after a huge Crowl dunk and a pair of Davis free throws. Liddell would jumpstart a 7-0 run for the Buckeyes, however, and just like that Ohio State only trailed by seven with 8:41 left to play.

Wisconsin would have an answer though. Back-to-back and-ones by Crowl and Brad Davison would extend the lead back up to 11 with 4:34 as the crowd rallied behind the Badgers.

Five quick points from Davison would not only make the advantage 17-points in favor of Wisconsin but would also send Liddell to the bench with his fifth foul. A late 11-0 run by Ohio State would add some intrigue, but in the end, the Badgers would hold off the Buckeyes for a 78 to 68 win.

Steal + slam for Tyler Wahl‼️



No. 13 Wisconsin leads No. 16 Ohio State on ESPN 2. pic.twitter.com/V1Zuq99FeP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2022

Notable stat lines:

Tyler Wahl —> 20 points (8-of-10 from the floor), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals

Brad Davison —> 25 points (7-of-12 from the floor), three rebounds

Johnny Davis —> 14 points (4-of-18 from the floor), nine rebounds, two assists

E.J. Liddell (Ohio State) —> 18 points (6-of-12 from the floor), six rebounds

Up next: The Badgers will head to Northwestern next for a contest with the Wildcats on Tuesday, January 18. Tip time is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on BTN.