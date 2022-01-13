B5Q Blogopean Union: Joe Pavelski is still stuffing the stat sheet

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

If some of you people got your way and we fired Greg Gard at least we know he’d land his feet in his new career as an artist.

i'll give it to him, the man can draw pic.twitter.com/xid9jY1nET — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) January 12, 2022

After an impressive weekend, beating Northwestern and Rutgers at the Field House, the wrestling team has moved into the top-10. A huge Border Battle match at Minnesota awaits UW this weekend.

InterMat rankings are out and we have TEN Badgers ranked again this week



Wisconsin is ranked No.9 for duals



We had a strong weekend of wrestling and can’t wait for the Border Battle coming up pic.twitter.com/F5UjJpiXAW — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 11, 2022

The women’s hockey team signed a brand new class of seven players for next season.

Help us welcome seven new #Badgers to the family!#OnWisconsin — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 12, 2022

Team Canada announced their Olympic roster earlier this week and there are five Badgers representing the Great White North in Beijing.

In the last bit of news from the rink, the women’s hockey series against St. Thomas has been postponed this weekend due to COVID concerns in the Tommies’ program.

Old-ass (I can call him this as he’s one of the few professional athletes that is actually older than I am) Joe Pavelski had a masterful performance, scoring two goals and dishing out three helpers, in Dallas’ win over Seattle on Wednesday night.

What a night for 37-year-old @jpav8, who became the oldest NHL player with five points in a game since Teemu Selanne over 10 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VMZdqeISEG pic.twitter.com/4ra125P6XW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2022

This is pretty cool.

Fans love supporting student-athletes on and off the court.@danielllehart shares how @UWBadgers fans across the country were amazed to find out about her art business and have shown their support. pic.twitter.com/bf7dfChr0d — Opendorse (@opendorse) January 11, 2022

There is obviously a big men’s basketball game Thursday night (tonight) and we’ll have a recap of the women’s basketball loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night later today.

Men’s basketball results from Tuesday/Wednesday

Rutgers 49 - Penn State 66

No. 25 Illinois 81 - Nebraska 71

No. 7 Purdue - Michigan, postponed

Minnesota 69 - No. 10 Michigan State 71

Maryland 94 - Northwestern 87, 2OT

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday

Michigan State 83 - Ohio State 89