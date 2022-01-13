 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

B5Q Blogopean Union: Joe Pavelski is still stuffing the stat sheet

New, 12 comments

Plus: five former Badgers will be skating for Canada at the Olympics; the wrestling team is in the top-10 now; and who is the better artist...Danielle Hart or Greg Gard?

By Drew Hamm
Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • If some of you people got your way and we fired Greg Gard at least we know he’d land his feet in his new career as an artist.
  • After an impressive weekend, beating Northwestern and Rutgers at the Field House, the wrestling team has moved into the top-10. A huge Border Battle match at Minnesota awaits UW this weekend.
  • The women’s hockey team signed a brand new class of seven players for next season.
  • Team Canada announced their Olympic roster earlier this week and there are five Badgers representing the Great White North in Beijing.
  • In the last bit of news from the rink, the women’s hockey series against St. Thomas has been postponed this weekend due to COVID concerns in the Tommies’ program.
  • Old-ass (I can call him this as he’s one of the few professional athletes that is actually older than I am) Joe Pavelski had a masterful performance, scoring two goals and dishing out three helpers, in Dallas’ win over Seattle on Wednesday night.
  • This is pretty cool.
  • There is obviously a big men’s basketball game Thursday night (tonight) and we’ll have a recap of the women’s basketball loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night later today.

Men’s basketball results from Tuesday/Wednesday

Rutgers 49 - Penn State 66
No. 25 Illinois 81 - Nebraska 71
No. 7 Purdue - Michigan, postponed
Minnesota 69 - No. 10 Michigan State 71
Maryland 94 - Northwestern 87, 2OT

Women’s basketball results from Wednesday

Michigan State 83 - Ohio State 89

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...