B5Q Blogopean Union: Joe Pavelski is still stuffing the stat sheet

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- If some of you people got your way and we fired Greg Gard at least we know he’d land his feet in his new career as an artist.
i'll give it to him, the man can draw pic.twitter.com/xid9jY1nET— Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) January 12, 2022
- After an impressive weekend, beating Northwestern and Rutgers at the Field House, the wrestling team has moved into the top-10. A huge Border Battle match at Minnesota awaits UW this weekend.
InterMat rankings are out and we have TEN Badgers ranked again this week— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 11, 2022
Wisconsin is ranked No.9 for duals
We had a strong weekend of wrestling and can’t wait for the Border Battle coming up pic.twitter.com/F5UjJpiXAW
- The women’s hockey team signed a brand new class of seven players for next season.
Help us welcome seven new #Badgers to the family!#OnWisconsin— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 12, 2022
- Team Canada announced their Olympic roster earlier this week and there are five Badgers representing the Great White North in Beijing.
Congrats to @Soupy_35, @emclark13, @adesbiens30, @nursey16 and @katbt617!https://t.co/gVlzyA8drF— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 11, 2022
- In the last bit of news from the rink, the women’s hockey series against St. Thomas has been postponed this weekend due to COVID concerns in the Tommies’ program.
The #Badgers' home series this weekend with @USTwomenhockey has been called off— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 12, 2022
- https://t.co/vVShGncAue pic.twitter.com/k7ijw1k51p
- Old-ass (I can call him this as he’s one of the few professional athletes that is actually older than I am) Joe Pavelski had a masterful performance, scoring two goals and dishing out three helpers, in Dallas’ win over Seattle on Wednesday night.
What a night for 37-year-old @jpav8, who became the oldest NHL player with five points in a game since Teemu Selanne over 10 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/VMZdqeISEG pic.twitter.com/4ra125P6XW— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2022
- This is pretty cool.
Fans love supporting student-athletes on and off the court.@danielllehart shares how @UWBadgers fans across the country were amazed to find out about her art business and have shown their support. pic.twitter.com/bf7dfChr0d— Opendorse (@opendorse) January 11, 2022
- There is obviously a big men’s basketball game Thursday night (tonight) and we’ll have a recap of the women’s basketball loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night later today.
- Where does last year’s MSU team rank among the best football teams in program history?
- What can be done to fix Iowa’s basketball attendance problems?
- Penn State RB Noah Cain enters the transfer portal. Should the Badgers kick the tires here just in case Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo are still hurt?
- Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson is in the transfer portal...again.
- This is an excellent point. Why the hell is the college football national championship played on a Monday?!?
- Michigan QB season recap.
- Rutgers gets former Minnesota all-B1G OL from the transfer portal.
- Minnesota replaced him with a former Michigan OL from the transfer portal.
- Maryland midfielder Ben Bender was the first pick in the MLS SuperDraft.
Men’s basketball results from Tuesday/Wednesday
Rutgers 49 - Penn State 66
No. 25 Illinois 81 - Nebraska 71
No. 7 Purdue - Michigan, postponed
Minnesota 69 - No. 10 Michigan State 71
Maryland 94 - Northwestern 87, 2OT
Women’s basketball results from Wednesday
Michigan State 83 - Ohio State 89
Loading comments...