Wisconsin football: 2022 schedule updated

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced some changes to the 2022 schedule for, well, every team in the conference. The changes made by the Big Ten come as a result of modifications made in response to the truncated 2020 season that would have seen some teams play at the same location two years in a row. Wisconsin had two such games (Purdue and Nebraska) and will now play the Boilermakers at Camp Randall and the Huskers in Lincoln.

A bunch of the dates got changed around too, so we provided you with this handy chart so you can see what’s where now.

2022 Schedule Changes Date Old Schedule New Schedule Date Old Schedule New Schedule Sat. 9/3 vs. Illinois vs. Illinois State Sat. 9/10 vs. Washington State vs. Washington State Sat. 9/17 vs. New Mexico State vs. New Mexico State Sat. 9/24 vs. Illinois State at Ohio State Sat. 10/1 at Northwestern vs. Illinois Sat. 10/8 at Michigan State at Northwestern Sat. 10/15 vs. Maryland at Michigan State Sat. 10/22 at Purdue vs. Purdue Sat. 10/29 OFF OFF Sat. 11/5 vs. Nebraska vs. Maryland Sat. 11/12 at Ohio State at Iowa Sat. 11/19 at Iowa at Nebraska Sat. 11/26 vs. Minnesota vs. Minnesota Sat. 12/3 B1G title game B1G title game

Wisconsin will no longer open the season with a Big Ten opponent, but the Illinois State game, which is now first, is a prime candidate to be moved to Friday night, one would imagine. UW’s first Big Ten game is also now, uh, much more difficult as they open their conference slate at Ohio State at the end of September.

The only three games that didn’t see any changes at all are the two other non-conference games, against Washington State and New Mexico State, and the season finale against Minnesota. Only the game against Maryland sees a Wisconsin opponent coming off a bye, which is nice.

It should be mentioned that the Big Ten also said this in their press release with the new schedule: “Please note that select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons. Previously released schedules will also be modified in the future as a result of adjustments to the 2020 football schedule.”

If you’re a freak who needs to look at ALL of the new schedules, here you go.