Badgers in the NFL: Week 18

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson completed 15 of 26 passes for 238 yards, three touchdowns and one pick in the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. It was an up and down season for Russ, who missed three games with a finger injury and finished the season with 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
"I love this city. I love this team. I left it all out on the field every play. I have always dreamed of being here in Seattle. I've always dreamed of playing 20 years here, and that's my prayer."@DangeRussWilson when asked about his future in Seattle@Seahawks | @ShannonSpake pic.twitter.com/00UjlGYGSG— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2022
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): Taylor rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 18 receiving yards in the Colts’ shocking loss to the Jaguars that costed them a playoff berth. Taylor became a bonafide superstar in just his second season in the league and led the NFL in both rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18).
Jonathan Taylor: 10 games with 100+ rushing yards this season— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 12, 2022
Nobody else had more than 5 pic.twitter.com/Di6xTUBj0L
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran finished with 110 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run in the Broncos’ loss to the Chiefs. Gordon also had a costly red zone fumble that was returned for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a fourth quarter lead. Despite the fumble on Sunday, it was a nice bounce back season for Gordon who now enters free agency after two years in Denver.
.@Melvingordon25 gets loose for a 47-yard TD!@Broncos back on top. #BroncosCountry— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2022
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement played 27% of offensive snaps and finished with 80 total yards (58 rushing, 22 receiving) and a receiving touchdown, his first of the season, on Sunday. With Tony Pollard expected back for the Cowboys’ wild card matchup against the 49ers, Clement should return to a special teams role for the playoffs.
Eagles Super Bowl hero and Glassboro native Corey Clement returns to the Linc and scores his 1st TD against the #Eagles #CoreyClement— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 9, 2022
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): Ogunbowale served as the Jaguars’ lead back and rushed for 30 yards on 11 carries in their upset win over the Colts. The former walk-on also hauled in three of his six targets for 25 receiving yards in the game.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt logged 28 total snaps (eight offensive, 20 special teams) in the Steelers’ playoff-clinching win over the Ravens.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): After battling a knee injury for the past two months, Ramczyk was active for the first time since Week 10 and played every offensive snap for the Saints.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 65 offensive snaps in the Rams’ regular season finale against the 49ers.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers. The ten-year veteran started all 17 regular season games in his first season with the Ravens.
Kevin Zeitler: “Retirement has never crossed my mind yet. ... I love it here. It's been a breath of fresh air. I think it kind of revitalized me."— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 10, 2022
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): Edwards started at left guard and played 100% of offensive snaps for the Rams in Week 18.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): The former third-round pick started at center and played every offensive snap in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 82% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ Saturday night win over the Eagles. In just his second year in the league, Biadasz started all 17 regular season games at center for the playoff-bound Cowboys.
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): Erickson logged 12 total snaps (five offensive, seven special teams) but had no touches in the Panthers’ loss to the Buccaneers.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt recorded one sack on Sunday to tie Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record of 22.5 and likely locked up the Defensive Player of the Year award. The two-time All-Pro also tallied five total tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the Steelers’ playoff-clinching win.
The sack that tied the @NFL record ⬇️@_TJWatt | : CBS pic.twitter.com/gdipPzoXl9— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): Schobert saw action on 41% of defensive snaps and notched four solo tackles in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel finished the season on a high note and recorded seven total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots.
Andrew Van Ginkel blasts around the corner for the sack on mac jones pic.twitter.com/WTg1W2g3qm— FinCuts (@FinCuts) January 9, 2022
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards was active on Sunday but didn’t play any snaps, as the Eagles had already locked up a playoff berth and rested most of their starters. The third-year pro has been a breakout player for the Eagles this season and ranks second on the team in total tackles with 130.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun played 70% of special teams snaps but had no tackles in the Saints’ win over the Falcons on Sunday.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): For the second straight week, Biegel was a healthy scratch and did not play in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): With starter Chris Wormley back from injury, Loudermilk returned to a reserve role for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. The former fifth-round pick played 20% of defensive snaps and finished with one solo tackle in the Steelers’ win.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose played a season-high 29% of special teams snaps and notched two total tackles in Week 18.
