Wisconsin football: final AP rankings see the haters deal UW the ultimate insult

The college football season is over. Another year in the books where our Wisconsin Badgers played fine, they were fine...mostly. The Georgia Bulldogs are your national champions after dethroning the Alabama Crimson Tide, although one could argue that they need to play a third game since the Tide beat the Dawgs in the SEC Championship game, but I digress.

The Big Ten ended the season with three teams in the top-10 and four ranked overall which is decent I suppose. The three highest ranked teams are all out of the Big Ten East which shows the disparity between the two divisions, at least in terms of top end talent. The Badgers beat one team in the final top-25 (Iowa) and lost to two teams (Michigan and Notre Dame), which isn’t exactly the record you want against teams you’d like to consider your rivals/equals.

Here are some of our other quick thoughts before we head into the long, dark, speculative offseason.

The B1G

Michigan —> No. 3 AP Poll

Ohio State —> No. 6 AP Poll

Michigan State —> No. 9 AP Poll

Iowa —> No. 23 AP Poll

Wisconsin —> receiving votes AP Poll (No. 27)

Minnesota —> receiving votes AP Poll (No. 28)

Purdue —> receiving votes AP Poll (No. 29)

Penn State —> receiving votes AP Poll

Nationwide musings

Congratulations to the Georgia Bulldogs for slaying the Alabama dragon and winning their first national title since 1980. There was some talk among my SEC pals that they were all quietly cheering for ‘Bama because another title for them is just business as usual while a title for the Dawgs is going to make UGa fans unbearable. That’s probably true...but I don’t care! I live in Minnesota and don’t have to interact with any Bulldogs fans in real life. Screw ‘Bama, go Dawgs!

I don’t know how trash-ass Clemson ended up at No. 14, but there they are.

Outside of Cincinnati staying at No. 4, the highest ranked G5 is the Louisiana Rajun’ Cajuns at No. 16. Houston sits at No. 17, BYU at No. 19, Utah State at No. 24 and SDSU rounds things out at No. 25. Pretty solid year for teams that we have often been told “don’t belong.”

Otherwise there isn’t too much to holler about in this poll. We’ll have a post up later about the Way-Too-Early 2022 Top-25s that have been released because there are some real doozies out there, folks.

Newcomers

AP Top-25: No. 24 Utah State, No. 25 San Diego State

Drop outs

AP Top-25: No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 UTSA