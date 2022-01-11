B5Q Blogopean Union: and now we enter the long, dark college football offseason

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

Women’s hockey remains No. 1.

@USCHO DI Women's Poll



1. Wisconsin

2. Ohio State

3. Northeastern

4. Minnesota

5. Quinnipiac

6. Colgate

7. Clarkson

8. Yale

9. Minnesota Duluth

10. Harvard#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/QanN05JnIy — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 10, 2022

They also held an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire on Monday night, which the Badgers won 15-1. The game was a great showcase for the sport in the state and also gathered a bunch of books (that was your ticket to get in to the game) that they were donating to children. All in all, this seems like a great idea and maybe something they should continue to do every year.

The men’s soccer team has hired a new coach. J.J. will have some thoughts on the new gaffer this week.

Lotta Badger red on the list of NFL leaders this year.

The NFL regular season is in the books



RT if someone from your school lead the league in a major statistical category! pic.twitter.com/Fy9EQKx2VN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2022

Look at the state of Wisconsin’s DJ, DJ Shawna, hooping for the Badgers!

Appreciate you reminiscing on your time in Madison



Hope you enjoy these pictures of your days in the Kohl Center as much as we did ‼️#OnWisconsin | @DJShawna https://t.co/l1ZpcmRhQr pic.twitter.com/G66lfXu5C1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 10, 2022

