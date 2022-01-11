B5Q Blogopean Union: and now we enter the long, dark college football offseason

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).
- Women’s hockey remains No. 1.
@USCHO DI Women's Poll— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 10, 2022
1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio State
3. Northeastern
4. Minnesota
5. Quinnipiac
6. Colgate
7. Clarkson
8. Yale
9. Minnesota Duluth
10. Harvard#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/QanN05JnIy
They also held an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire on Monday night, which the Badgers won 15-1. The game was a great showcase for the sport in the state and also gathered a bunch of books (that was your ticket to get in to the game) that they were donating to children. All in all, this seems like a great idea and maybe something they should continue to do every year.
What a night at LaBahn!#Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NSMJeCs3O0— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 11, 2022
- The men’s soccer team has hired a new coach. J.J. will have some thoughts on the new gaffer this week.
A new era begins...#OnWisconsin || #Badgers— Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerMSoccer) January 10, 2022
https://t.co/dPwRDCmUxM pic.twitter.com/aN0MtyWnaq
- Lotta Badger red on the list of NFL leaders this year.
The NFL regular season is in the books— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 10, 2022
RT if someone from your school lead the league in a major statistical category! pic.twitter.com/Fy9EQKx2VN
- Look at the state of Wisconsin’s DJ, DJ Shawna, hooping for the Badgers!
Appreciate you reminiscing on your time in Madison— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 10, 2022
Hope you enjoy these pictures of your days in the Kohl Center as much as we did ‼️#OnWisconsin | @DJShawna https://t.co/l1ZpcmRhQr pic.twitter.com/G66lfXu5C1
- The Gophers have been hemorrhaging assistant coaches this offseason (which, while being a bad thing because you have to replace coaches is also a good thing because it means you’re hiring the right people) and have added two new ones to the staff.
- Checking in on Iowa men’s hoops. We hope they’ve recovered from their loss against Wisconsin and the HEINOUS FOUL CALL THAT COMPLETELY TURNED THE TIDE OF THE GAME!
- I feel like every time I mention Northwestern women’s hoops it’s all about Veronica Burton and, well, this one is just mostly about her.
- A roundup of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors, if you’re into that sort of thing.
- I didn’t get a chance to write up a recap, but here is the Rutgers view of their loss to Wisconsin over the weekend in wrestling.
- Georgia beat Alabama in the football national title game on Monday night in what was actually a really fun game. I, among many others, was worried that a rematch of the SEC Championship game was going to be a boring slog that ended up crowning the Tide again and, well, it wasn’t that! Nebraska/Northwestern in Ireland is the next FBS game on the docket...yikes. The poor people of Ireland.
Men’s basketball results from Monday
No games
Women’s basketball results from Monday
No games
