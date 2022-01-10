 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: rough weekend for the men’s hockey team and women’s basketball team

Plus: a great weekend for the wrestling team; help out some kids and watch some hockey tonight; and T.J. Watt rules.

By Drew Hamm
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • After a promising start to the second half of the season, with their win in the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, the men’s hockey team returned to form against Ohio State, losing big on Saturday and then tying (but losing the shootout) on Sunday.
  • Help out some kids and watch some hockey on Monday night (that’s tonight!) when the Badgers take on UW-Eau Claire at LaBahn Arena.
  • What a weekend for the wrestling team! Scoring two conference wins over two ranked opponents at the Field House.
  • Woof. Gonna be a long season.
  • T.J. Watt is unreal. What an amazing season.

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 3 Purdue 74 - Penn State 67
Nebraska 65 - Rutgers 93
No. 10 Michigan State - Michigan, postponed
Minnesota 60 - Indiana 73
Northwestern 87 - No. 13 Ohio State 95

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

Rutgers 47 - No. 8 Michigan 76
Purdue 69 - Michigan State 59
No. 22 Iowa 95 - Nebraska 86
Ohio State 74 - Northwestern 61
No. 10 Maryland 87 - Minnesota 73

