B5Q Blogopean Union: rough weekend for the men’s hockey team and women’s basketball team

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

After a promising start to the second half of the season, with their win in the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, the men’s hockey team returned to form against Ohio State, losing big on Saturday and then tying (but losing the shootout) on Sunday.

FINAL in Madison—



Badgers 2 || OSU 2 pic.twitter.com/GTLFrzpoff — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 9, 2022

Help out some kids and watch some hockey on Monday night (that’s tonight!) when the Badgers take on UW-Eau Claire at LaBahn Arena.

Looking for some nighttime reading?



We have you covered!https://t.co/jfw83Ul6GE — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 10, 2022

What a weekend for the wrestling team! Scoring two conference wins over two ranked opponents at the Field House.

✌️ B1G Duals. ✌️ B1G Wins.

This team's building something special this season.https://t.co/ylKAJvCxas — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 9, 2022

Woof. Gonna be a long season.

A low-scoring second half hinders the Badgers at Illinois today. pic.twitter.com/Lb1BnuuWqA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 9, 2022

T.J. Watt is unreal. What an amazing season.

The moment he tied the record!



Proud of you @_TJWatt



CBS pic.twitter.com/VBFZGAlQui — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 9, 2022

Men’s basketball results from over the weekend

No. 3 Purdue 74 - Penn State 67

Nebraska 65 - Rutgers 93

No. 10 Michigan State - Michigan, postponed

Minnesota 60 - Indiana 73

Northwestern 87 - No. 13 Ohio State 95

Women’s basketball results from over the weekend

Rutgers 47 - No. 8 Michigan 76

Purdue 69 - Michigan State 59

No. 22 Iowa 95 - Nebraska 86

Ohio State 74 - Northwestern 61

No. 10 Maryland 87 - Minnesota 73