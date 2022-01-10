B5Q Blogopean Union: rough weekend for the men’s hockey team and women’s basketball team

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
- After a promising start to the second half of the season, with their win in the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, the men’s hockey team returned to form against Ohio State, losing big on Saturday and then tying (but losing the shootout) on Sunday.
FINAL in Madison—— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 9, 2022
Badgers 2 || OSU 2 pic.twitter.com/GTLFrzpoff
- Help out some kids and watch some hockey on Monday night (that’s tonight!) when the Badgers take on UW-Eau Claire at LaBahn Arena.
Looking for some nighttime reading?— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 10, 2022
We have you covered!https://t.co/jfw83Ul6GE
- What a weekend for the wrestling team! Scoring two conference wins over two ranked opponents at the Field House.
✌️ B1G Duals. ✌️ B1G Wins.— Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) January 9, 2022
This team's building something special this season.https://t.co/ylKAJvCxas
- Woof. Gonna be a long season.
A low-scoring second half hinders the Badgers at Illinois today. pic.twitter.com/Lb1BnuuWqA— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) January 9, 2022
- T.J. Watt is unreal. What an amazing season.
The moment he tied the record!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 9, 2022
Proud of you @_TJWatt
CBS pic.twitter.com/VBFZGAlQui
- Minnesota men’s hockey starting goalie Jack LaFontaine leaves team to sign with Carolina Hurricanes. The Gophers are left with zero goalies on their roster that have started a game at the college level.
- Remember 2022 4-star TE Jerry Cross? Well, here’s a breakdown on him after he signed with Penn State.
- The Huskers are revamping their offense with the addition of a new QB from Texas and WR from LSU via the transfer portal.
- Michigan State fans are big mad that Michigan had to postpone their men’s basketball game this weekend due to COVID concerns. The Wolverines have also postponed their upcoming game against Purdue.
- Former Northwestern S Brandon Joseph is heading to Notre Dame.
- Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell is making an extremely strong case for Big Ten Player of the Year.
- Rutgers has a new defensive coordinator.
- Illinois has a new offensive coordinator.
- A recap of Maryland’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday night from the Terps’ point of view.
- Is Jim Harbaugh really going to the NFL?
Men’s basketball results from over the weekend
No. 3 Purdue 74 - Penn State 67
Nebraska 65 - Rutgers 93
No. 10 Michigan State - Michigan, postponed
Minnesota 60 - Indiana 73
Northwestern 87 - No. 13 Ohio State 95
Women’s basketball results from over the weekend
Rutgers 47 - No. 8 Michigan 76
Purdue 69 - Michigan State 59
No. 22 Iowa 95 - Nebraska 86
Ohio State 74 - Northwestern 61
No. 10 Maryland 87 - Minnesota 73
