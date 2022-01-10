Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 321: Wisconsin basketball continues to roll, extends winning streak to five

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to get to on all fronts. To start, we discuss some news around Wisconsin football and some players announcing their departure to the NFL draft. After that, we talk about Carson Hinzman’s commitment to Ohio State and how big of a blow it is to Wisconsin football. Later on we discuss a transfer portal offer that went out from Wisconsin.

In the back half of the show, we’ve got a lot of basketball to recap. We start with talking about the Badgers' big win over the Iowa Hawkeyes last week before breaking down their win over the Maryland Terps Sunday night. In our conversation, we talk about the improvement of Tyler Wahl. the strong defensive play for the Badgers, and more. Enjoy!