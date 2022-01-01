B5Q Blogopean Union: Happy New Year!

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

With the bowl game and it being the holiday season, with all that entails, we (read: I) haven’t been keeping up with the Blogopean Union so there will be multiple days’ worth of news in this post, some of which you may have already seen. Just be cool about it, ok?

Also, happy 2022! What are your goals for the Badgers, in any sport or institutional context I guess, this year?

T.J. Edwards has really carved out a role for himself in Philadelphia with the Eagles. While the Birds definitely still need help at linebacker next season, Edwards makes it so they don’t need as much and the coaching staff has noticed.

Jack Sanborn could vastly improve his NFL Draft stock by preforming well in the East/West Shrine Bowl. He’ll join Matt Henningsen in Vegas for the pre-draft showcase event.

A STAR!



The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @BadgerFootball ILB Jack Sanborn, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @JackSanborn79, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/9Ox573Iwzo — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 29, 2021

The men’s basketball team will need to continue to force a ton of bad quality shots as they head into the teeth of conference play. Starting off with a top-five Purdue team on Monday night will show just how far they need to go to compete with the cream of the crop.

ShotQuality AP25



Best Shots on Offense:

Kansas

Arizona

Gonzaga

Purdue



Best Defenses (Forcing Bad Quality Shots):

⭐️Tennessee

⭐️Wisconsin

⭐️Texas pic.twitter.com/X79qOZ2s4T — ShotQuality (@Shot_Quality) December 29, 2021

I’m going to get a fuller write up done on the men’s hockey team later this weekend, but coming off of the winter break to beat Yale and No. 15 Providence in the Holiday Face-off in Milwaukee is an excellent way to start off the second half of the season.

Thank you Milwaukee



See you next year!!!@holidayfaceoff pic.twitter.com/SlykBrYsdL — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 30, 2021

Speaking of big time hockey, the women’s team opens up a top-five series against Quinnipiac in just a few hours!

All right South Carolina Football Twitter account, you win this round.

A lot of the hype around the freshmen wrestlers at Wisconsin was rightly being directed at Braxton Amon, but Dean Hamiti is making a strong case for being the best freshman on the team. The Badgers, as a team, finished third in the Illinois Matmen Open this past week, one point behind Penn and 4.5 points behind Pitt.

In case you missed… Returning NCAA finalist Jake Wentzel (PITT) was upset in the 165 lb. #MatmenOpen semis by Harvard’s Conigliaro 1-0… Conigliaro was then teched in the finals 21-6 by red hot true freshman Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin! — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) December 31, 2021

Wisconsin’s champions were No. 17 Dean Hamiti (165) and No. 5 Trent Hilger (285). Hamiti dominated No. 14 Philip Conigliaro of Harvard, in a 20-6 major decision in the finals. Hilger defeated unattached Ethan Laird of Rider, 2-0.

Look at our old pal George Balekji (formerly of NBC15) repping Wisconsin!

Last one that I smuggled across the Wisconsin border. Let’s do this #Badgers pic.twitter.com/7qliaPrlNo — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 31, 2021

Some of us on Badgers Twitter have decided that Braelon Allen is going to be Benjamin Buttoned and by the time he’s a senior we’ll all be saying that he’s 14 years old while running over a Nebraska defender.

Braelon Allen asked about his week in Las Vegas: "Pretty uneventful being underage in Vegas." — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 31, 2021

Important reminder.

Reminding you one last time in 2021. pic.twitter.com/srM5C4ey7Y — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) January 1, 2022