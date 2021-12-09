Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 312: recapping Wisconsin men’s hoops furious comeback against Indiana

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we touch on a little bit of everything to send you into the weekend. To start, we discuss some news regarding Braelon Allen before diving into some new recruiting offers that went out for Wisconsin football. After that, we preview Wisconsin Volleyball’s upcoming Sweet 16 contest against UCLA on Thursday afternoon.

In the back half of the show, we recap Wisconsin Basketball’s furious comeback against Indiana. In our discussion, we talk about the first-half struggles, the second-half adjustments, the strong play of Johnny Davis, and the emergence of some key players off the bench.

To finish the show we talk about some Wisconsin football recruiting and outline what to look for before early signing day next week. We’ll have lots of coverage both on the site and on the podcast so be ready for a whole lot of recruiting to hit your eyes and ears next week as the 2022 class begins to finalize. Enjoy!