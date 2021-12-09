2021 Las Vegas Bowl: opening line favors Wisconsin

According to the opening line from our pals over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) were installed as a touchdown favorite over the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl. The game will take place on Dec. 30 and kickoff is 9:30 p.m. CT, giving everyone ample time to, uh, prepare for the game.

The over/under for the game is set at 42 points and that is a number that could be hard to hit with the Sun Devils already having a pair of running backs who won’t be playing in the game. Rachaad White is the team’s leading rusher (1,000 yards, 15 touchdowns) and second leading receiver (43 catches, 456 yards) while Deamonte Trayanum is their third leading rusher (401 yards).

With Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum not playing in the bowl, ASU's run game will be facing a Wisconsin D that led the country in:



Rush yards allowed:

Yards/carry allowed: .

Yards/game: . — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 5, 2021

ASU was already likely to struggle to move the ball on the ground due to how good Wisconsin’s rush defense is, but now down to their third string running back things look pretty bleak for their traditional running game. However, QB Jayden Daniels is a rushing threat and UW has regularly struggled with signal callers that can make plays outside of the pocket.

Tyler will have a full gambling breakdown of this matchup later this month and we will have a bunch more stuff to preview what should be a really fun game.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)