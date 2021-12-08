B5Q Blogopean Union: Matt Henningsen and Dana Rettke are impressive on AND off the field/court

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news

Chucky Hepburn is a freaking pitbull.

So much Davion Mitchell in Chucky Hepburn pic.twitter.com/bH9VmNep7d — Asher Low (@alow_33) December 7, 2021

LaBahn is the best arena in the country for women’s hockey!

Thankful for the best fans in the country!



The #Badgers lead the NCAA in attendance this year with an average of 2,273 fans per home game, almost 1,000 fans more than the second-place school!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/bDptUYTXdN — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) December 7, 2021

Listen up nerds. If you want some money for your “books” for “class” at “school” head to the women’s hoops game on Thursday. Bonus...you get to yell at Michigan too!

@UWMadison students



We need you on Thursday as we have a B1G matchup against nationally ranked Michigan at 8:00PM!



Come support and you could win $400 for textbooks ‼️#OnWisconsin | @AreaRED pic.twitter.com/wZXrqwPqjG — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerWBB) December 7, 2021

It’s the Teddy Toss on Saturday at the Kohl Center. This is a cool tradition that many hockey teams do.

Throwin' it down this weekend against Penn State



Bring a new stuffed animal for Saturday's Teddy Toss to help make someone's holiday better #Toys for Tots || #UWTeddyToss pic.twitter.com/QFQcfBy6AW — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 7, 2021

I, for one, welcome our new Matt Henningsen overlords.

.@matthenningsen is going to change the world someday ... we're just lucky we get to witness it



He is one of 13 NFF National Scholar-Athletes and finalists for the "Academic Heisman," and he is the only one in the current class with a 4.0 undergraduate GPA. pic.twitter.com/rRnmIoJ8nS — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 6, 2021

Dana Rettke’s blog about NIL is a great read to see how some athletes are taking advantage of the new rules.

Freshman wrestler, and B5Q Commentariat Favorite, Dean Hamiti is moving on up the rankings!

New InterMat rankings are out and two new Badgers are now ranked ‼️



The NWCA Poll puts the Badgers at No.16 and InterMat places the Badgers at No. 17 for duals



#️⃣5️⃣Hillger

#️⃣6️⃣Barnett

#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣Gomez

#️⃣1️⃣7️⃣McNally

#️⃣1️⃣9️⃣Hamiti

#️⃣2️⃣2️⃣Weiler

#️⃣2️⃣6️⃣Kyle Burwick

#️⃣3️⃣0️⃣Amos

#️⃣3️⃣3️⃣Zargo pic.twitter.com/ofhDmQUIOP — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 8, 2021

Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Michigan 102 - Nebraska 67

Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Mount St. Mary’s 50 - No. 20 Ohio State 94