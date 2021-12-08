 clock menu more-arrow no yes

B5Q Blogopean Union: Matt Henningsen and Dana Rettke are impressive on AND off the field/court

New, 1 comment

Plus: new wrestling rankings; throwing teddy bears on the ice for charity; and Chucky’s Hepburn’s defense.

By Drew Hamm
NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 21 Div I Women’s Championship - Wisconsin v Stanford Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

We hope that you will use this post to comment on things happening around the conference and also as a sort of daily open thread to discuss breaking news or argue about Spotted Cow (which we NO LONGER DO).

  • Chucky Hepburn is a freaking pitbull.
  • LaBahn is the best arena in the country for women’s hockey!
  • Listen up nerds. If you want some money for your “books” for “class” at “school” head to the women’s hoops game on Thursday. Bonus...you get to yell at Michigan too!
  • It’s the Teddy Toss on Saturday at the Kohl Center. This is a cool tradition that many hockey teams do.
  • I, for one, welcome our new Matt Henningsen overlords.
  • Dana Rettke’s blog about NIL is a great read to see how some athletes are taking advantage of the new rules.
  • Freshman wrestler, and B5Q Commentariat Favorite, Dean Hamiti is moving on up the rankings!

Men’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Michigan 102 - Nebraska 67

Women’s basketball scores from Tuesday

Mount St. Mary’s 50 - No. 20 Ohio State 94

