Badgers in the NFL: Week 13

- Russell Wilson, QB (Seahawks): Wilson completed a season-high 81% of his passes and threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one pick in the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers. The playoffs are a long shot for Seattle at this point, but the two wild card spots are still wide open in the NFC as we head into the final five weeks of the season.
Back corner. Too pretty. @DangeRussWilson ➡️ @TDLockett12— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2021
#SFvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/6MK4cCnMqA
- Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts): To no one’s surprise, Taylor had another great rushing performance on Sunday. The MVP candidate rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts’ blowout win over the Texans. This was Taylor’s seventh 100+ yard rushing game this season.
Make it 10 straight games with a rushing TD.#ProBowlVote x @JayT23 pic.twitter.com/PkWbE9n5eP— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 7, 2021
- Melvin Gordon, RB (Broncos): The seven-year veteran was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury.
- Corey Clement, RB (Cowboys): Clement played 69% of special teams snaps and notched one solo tackle in Week 13.
- Dare Ogunbowale, RB (Jaguars): The former walk-on was on the field for 69% of special teams snaps and had one solo tackle in the Jaguars’ loss to the Rams.
- Derek Watt, FB (Steelers): Watt played 10% of offensive snaps, 76% of special teams and finished with one assisted tackle in Week 13.
- Ryan Ramczyk, OT (Saints): Ramczyk was forced to miss his third straight game on Sunday due to a knee injury.
- Rob Havenstein, OT (Rams): The seven-year veteran started at right tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps in the Rams’ win over the Jaguars.
- Kevin Zeitler, OG (Ravens): Zeitler started at right guard and was on the field for every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers.
- David Edwards, OG (Rams): The former fifth-round pick briefly left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a foot injury, but later returned and ended up playing 94% of offensive snaps.
- Michael Deiter, C (Dolphins): Deiter finally returned from IR and started at center for the Dolphins on Sunday. The third-year pro had been out since Week 3 due to a foot injury suffered in practice.
- Tyler Biadasz, C (Cowboys): Biadasz started at center and played 100% of offensive snaps in the Cowboys’ Thursday night win over the Saints.
Pollard hits the edge and turns on the jets… and a great block by the pulling Tyler Biadasz… pic.twitter.com/hxbRZrc7gP— Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) December 3, 2021
- Alex Erickson, WR (Panthers): The Panthers had a bye in Week 13.
- T.J. Watt, LB (Steelers): Watt had his most dominant performance of the season in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens on Sunday. He finished with three and a half sacks, six total tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the win. The five-year veteran now leads the NFL with 16 sacks, despite missing two games already this season.
The last two players with 65+ sacks over their first five seasons.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 6, 2021
JJ Watt (74.5)
TJ Watt (65.5...and counting)
That Watt family is something else. #Steelers
- Joe Schobert, LB (Steelers): The six-year veteran played every defensive snap and finished with seven total tackles and one pass defended in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens.
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB (Dolphins): Van Ginkel played 83% of defensive snaps and tallied five total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one quarterback hit in Week 13. The third-year pro has had at least one quarterback hit in eight straight games for the Dolphins.
Andrew Van Ginkel has been much-improved for this #Dolphins defense over the second half of the season. Two big tackles for loss already today.— Justin Hier (@HierJustin) December 5, 2021
- T.J. Edwards, LB (Eagles): Edwards once again started at inside linebacker for the Eagles and notched 11 total tackles in Week 13.
- Ryan Connelly, LB (Vikings): Connelly was on the field for 70% of special teams snaps in the Vikings’ loss to the Saints.
- Zack Baun, LB (Saints): Baun played 31% of defensive snaps, his highest percentage since Week 2, and finished with two solo tackles in the Saints’ loss to the Cowboys. The second-year pro also saw action on 88% of special teams snaps.
- Vince Biegel, LB (Dolphins): Biegel logged 27 total snaps (2 defensive, 25 special teams) and had one assisted tackle in the Dolphins’ win over the Giants.
Rookies
- Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT (Steelers): The former fifth round pick played 16% of defensive snaps and notched one solo tackle in Week 13.
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB (Jets): Wildgoose was a healthy scratch for the Jets’ game against the Eagles on Sunday.
