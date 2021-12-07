B5Q Blogopean Union: freshmen Braelon Allen and Braxton Amos continue to dominate

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).

One would have to assume that RB Braelon Allen will be receiving a lot more postseason freshman all-America honors as those are released.

Honorary captain Alec Ingold incoming???

You could kind of tell that PG Jahcobi Neath wasn’t operating at full strength over the past couple of games and, well, that’s because he wasn’t!

Jahcobi Neath said he had a labrum tear in his right hip and a partial tear of his patella tendon in his left knee. Says he's not yet 100 percent but getting closer to contributing at full strength #Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 7, 2021

Hey, here’s a name you may not have heard in a while! Kobe King is going to make his season debut on Tuesday night (that’s tonight!) for Valpo.

Kobe King will make his Valpo debut Tuesday. The Wisconsin transfer had to sit out the first nine games of the season after having previously signed with an agent. King started 19 games and averaged 10 ppg in 2019-20 at Wisconsin. He is one of three Badgers transfers on Valpo. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 6, 2021

What a stat line for Micah Potter in the G-League!

After being released by the Toronto Raptors, Sam Dekker is heading back to Turkey to play out the rest of this season.

Very excited and blessed to go back to a place that has been so good to me, my family, and my career This time with @BKBasketbol #FlyHighTogether #GoFire



Not many places better in this world than Istanbul! https://t.co/47xZAJ1tbp — Sam Dekker (@dekker) December 4, 2021

Ticket info for this Thursday’s Sweet 16 action at the Field House.

Tickets for all-session are on sale now:https://t.co/CVDYp6jszu



Single-Session on sale Thursday @ 9AM. https://t.co/0PUUMCASZ3 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 6, 2021

God the Flyers (who lost this game 7-1 on Sunday, their eighth loss in a row, and then fired their coach on Monday) suck so hard. Good game for Ryan McDonagh and Brian Elliott though!

Three-point night last night for Kohl Center Legends Walk addition Ryan McDonagh.



Also Brian Elliott in goal for Tampa's 1000th win in franchise history#BadgersintheBigs https://t.co/vl95ZxOxCg — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 6, 2021

The Badgers were so far ahead of everyone else that despite going 0-1-1 last weekend against Minnesota they remain No. 1 in the country.

With 13 of the Badgers’ top wrestlers competing in the Cougar Clash hosted by Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (SIUE) over the weekend, seven UW wrestlers earned first-place finishes in their weight classes, while an additional three placed in the top three of the brackets.

Dominant day for @thebraxtonamos 197# in the @SIUEWrestling Cougar Clash! Three. Count 'em. T-H-R-E-E victories by Tech Fall today. 1st Place overall



Semi: Amos (Wis) over C. Jagielski (No. Illinois) Dec 6-0

1st Place Match: Amos (Wis) over R. Yarnell (SIUE) • TF 24-7 pic.twitter.com/bVPplaDfrW — Wisconsin Wrestling (@BadgerWrestling) December 4, 2021

1st place finishers: Eric Barnett (125 pounds), Kyle Burwick (133 pounds), Joseph Zargo (141 pounds), Garrett Model (157 pounds), Dean Hamiti (165 pounds), Braxton Amos (197 pounds), Trent Hillger (285 pounds)

2nd place finishers: Ethan Rotondo (133 pounds), Chris Weiler (184 pounds)

3rd place finisher: Andrew McNally (174 pounds)

5th place finisher: Aidan Medora (149 pounds)

6th place finishers: Cody Anderson (165 pounds), Tyler Dow (184 pounds)

Amos earned three of his four victories on the day through tech falls — 18-1 over Little Rock’s Brooks Sacharczyk, 18-2 over NIU’s Matt Zuber and 24-7 to place first over SIUE’s Ryan Yarnell. Sheesh!

Some Badgers also went to Kenosha to compete in the Jim Koch Wisconsin Open. True freshman Graham Calhoun (174 pounds) and junior Peter Christensen (285) led the way for the Badgers with each bringing home second-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Christensen won all three of his matches by fall — pinning Max Villnow of Minnesota State Mankato in 0:29, Greyson Stevens of Northern Illinois in 0:32 and Tristan Ruhlman of Purdue in 1:18.

Men’s basketball scores from Monday

Illinois 87 - Iowa 83

Women’s basketball scores from Monday

Penn State 40 - No. 6 Indiana 70

Nebraska 70 - Minnesota 67