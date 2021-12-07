Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 311: what changes need to come to the Wisconsin football coaching staff?

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a little bit of everything to discuss after a busy weekend of Wisconsin athletics. To start, we discuss some football news before recapping a dominating weekend of Wisconsin volleyball. After that, we dive into our takeaways from Wisconsin basketball’s impressive win over the Marquette Golden Eagles before looking ahead to Indiana.

In the back portion of the show, we talk about some coaching changes that could possibly happen as the Badgers enter Bowl Season. Does Paul Chryst need to make a change offensively? Is it possible that a familiar name returns to Wisconsin in Jon Budmayr? Which coaches might be moved to a new role? We talk about that, and much more in today’s episode. Give it a listen!