Wisconsin volleyball vs. UCLA: how to watch, match preview, open thread

For the ninth time in the last nine years the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team is preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday afternoon, the No. 4 Badgers (27-3 overall) face the No. 13 UCLA Bruins (25-5 overall) at the UW Field House in Madison.

In the other Madison Regional semifinal, which takes place right before the Badgers match, the No. 5 Baylor Bears (22-5 overall) take on the No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers (21-8 overall). The winners move on to the Elite 8 match which will also be at the Field House and takes place on Saturday night.

The Badgers opened their tournament run with back to back sweeps over Colgate and FGCU last weekend. The Bruins swept Fairfield in the opening round and then battled their way to a five-set victory over UCF in the second round. Baylor swept Texas A&M-CC and Washington State while the Gophers swept South Dakota and Stanford in their respective early round matches.

Wisconsin is 11-7 all time in regional semifinals and UW has advanced to the regional final the last three seasons in a row, including two NCAA Final Four appearances. We will update this post on Thursday with all the info you need so you can be the smartest fan in your section/on your couch for the match.

How to watch/listen

First serve: Thursday 12/9, 4 p.m. CT

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN app; Watch ESPN

Radio: U100.9 FM, Jon Arias

Live stats: Here!

Arena: UW Field House, Madison, Wis.

Fun facts (according to the media guides)