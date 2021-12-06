Wisconsin men’s basketball: UW moves up one spot in AP Poll

As it is the start of another week, and two new rankings were released on Monday, it’s time to take a look at where the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team sits in the national scheme of things.

AP Poll: No. 22, up one spot from last week

NET: No. 18, Monday was the first day these were released

KenPom: No. 27

T-Rank: No. 31

Your hearts: No. 1

Ranked #18 in the first NET Rankings



Big Ten play begins on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/nzpd2nwFdR — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 6, 2021

The Badgers (7-1 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) have their first two conference games of the season this week when they host the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday and travel to Columbus, Ohio to play the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looked in the new AP Rankings:

No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (first time in program history)

No. 19 Michigan State Spartans

and the aforementioned Buckeyes and Badgers

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana are all receiving votes

After Purdue, who was the unanimous top team, the rest of the top-five is Baylor, Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga. Alabama was the biggest upwards mover of the week, going from No. 16 up to No. 9 and OSU and LSU were the two new teams that joined the rankings. BYU, after losing to Utah Valley State in OT, plummeted from No. 12 to No. 24.