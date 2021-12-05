Wisconsin football is heading to Las Vegas Bowl to play Arizona State

It was announced on Sunday afternoon that the Wisconsin Badgers (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) will be heading to Las Vegas to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) in the aptly named Las Vegas Bowl. While it isn’t the most prestigious bowl the Badgers have ever been to, it is in an excellent location against a team that Wisconsin owes one to.

The game will take place on Dec. 30 and kickoff is 9:30 p.m. CT which gives everyone a chance to enjoy a few beverages and have dinner before the game kicks off or, if you’re old, gives you the chance to fall asleep at halftime and read about who won in the morning. Either way, you win!

The Sun Devils finished second in the Pac-12 South this season behind Pac-12 champion Utah and didn’t really have any impressive wins outside of, maybe, UCLA. QB Jayden Daniels is a dual-threat guy who has racked up a bunch of total yards while RB Rachaad White rushed for exactly 1,000 yards this season. Their defense is above average and proved to be fairly tough to score against this year, based on a cursory look at their season stats.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

We will obviously have much more on this matchup ahead of Dec. 30. It’s time to get revenge for Joel Stave!