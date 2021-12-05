Wisconsin football: bowl projections after Championship Week

The top-four teams in the country appear to be Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Michigan, in some order, and at 11 a.m. CT we’ll find out the College Football Playoff matchups. The rest of the bowls will be filled in behind that announcement and based on the professional prognosticators, the Wisconsin Badgers will likely be heading to the Outback Bowl to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Back on Jan. 1, 2007, the Badgers and Hogs played in the Capitol One Bowl, a game in which I attended in body if not necessarily mind, eking out a 17-14 win over Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. UW finished that season with a 12-1 record which is pretty cool.

The other option for Wisconsin appears to be the Las Vegas Bowl, most likely against Arizona State. I think either matchup would be cool, or at least interesting, since the Badgers don’t regularly play either team but do have (somewhat) recent history with both.