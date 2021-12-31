Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 319: Badgers hang on to win Las Vegas Bowl

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!

On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got some football to discuss as the Badgers hung on to win a tight one over the Arizona State Sun Devils. To start, we talk about another strong performance from Braelon Allen who went on to win MVP for his efforts Thursday evening. Later on, we talk about the play by some young and new faces who stepped up when needed in this contest. To finish things out we break down an up and down performance from Wisconsin’s defense. After that, we give our final takeaways from this contest as the 2021 season comes to an end.

It’s not all football in today’s show as to finish things out we recap Wisconsin basketball’s latest victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night. Enjoy!