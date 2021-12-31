QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin holds on to win Las Vegas Bowl with epic final drive

The Wisconsin Badgers (9-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) held on to win the Las Vegas Bowl, 20-13 over Arizona State (8-5 overall, 6-3 Pac-12), behind the strength of their defense and a final offensive drive that ran out the final 10 minutes of the game.

VEGAS BOWL CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/PxCcglCA9s — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 31, 2021

Following a first half that saw Wisconsin jump out to a commanding 20-6 lead, the Wisconsin offense lost multiple weapons including Kendric Pryor and Jake Ferguson to injury in the second half, after already being without Danny Davis, who wasn’t available to start the game. Wisconsin’s offense showed the ill effects of missing so many contributors, tallying negative seven yards in the third quarter.

While the Wisconsin offense faltered, the Wisconsin defense stayed strong and while it did surrender a third quarter score, the Badgers defense made multiple plays at pivotal moments to keep the game to out of reach for the Arizona State offense.

Following Arizona State’s lone touchdown, the Sun Devils punted on back-to-back drives, as QB Jayden Daniels could not seem to get away from the Badger defense. Daniels, who is known for his rushing abilities was sacked four times in the game, while also rushing 19 times for 40 yards.

Following Arizona State’s punt with 9:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin was back up against its own goal, starting its drive at its own three-yard line.

Wisconsin then closed out the game, on an 17-play, 87-yard drive that covered the final 9:57 of the game and ended with a John Chenal carry on fourth and goal that resulted in a turnover on downs as the clock struck zero.

Braelon Allen. That is all. — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 31, 2021

Wisconsin’s game-securing drive was led by freshman Braelon Allen, who shouldered the load, gaining 45 of the 87 yards to close out the game. Allen carried the ball 29 times in the game, for 159 yards and was named Las Vegas Bowl MVP.